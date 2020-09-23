Cherry Jones & Jason Segel Star in THE SKY IS EVERYWHERE

Grace Kaufman also stars.

Cherry Jones and Jason Segel have joined the cast of "The Sky is Everywhere," a film from Apple Originals based on the book by Jandy Nelson.

Josephine Decker directs from a script adapted by Nelson.

The novel follows a teen as she works through the loss of her sister. Her journey includes accidentally falling in love.

Segel plays 'Big,' Lennie and Bailey's eccentric and compassionate uncle and Gram's son.The town Lothario who runs a local hot air balloon company and tends to fall in love with whichever woman he takes up in the balloon.

Jones will play 'Gram,' the warm and loving grandmother of Lennie and Bailey, who takes them in and raises them in her home where her son, Big, still lives with her.

Segel recently starred in "Dispatches from Elsewhere." He's also known for his role on "How I Met Your Mother," and for work in "Freaks and Geeks" and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall."

