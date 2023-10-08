Charles Mandracchia Will Show New Project at The Chelsea International Film Festival

Broadway actor and EMMY-winning Film & TV Director Charles Mandracchia will be showing his new project at the world renowned Chelsea International Film Festival. The Chelsea Film Festival is a 4-day international event, showcasing the work of independent filmmakers from the United States and across the world.

Mandracchia's new film, The Jazztime Project is composed and directed by the GRAND HOTEL alum. Mandracchia was the Doorman from the original cast of Tommy Tune's GRAND HOTEL the Musical which will have a special 35th anniversary honoring Tommy Tune's 85th birthday on February 26th and 27th at 54 Below directed by Walter Willison. Get tickets here: https://54below.org/events/grand-hotel-the-35th-anniversary-original-broadway-cast-reunion-concert-honoring-tommy-tunes-85th-birthday/

The 11th Annual Edition of Chelsea Film Festival (CFF) is releasing the list of films that are selected at this year's edition. 88 Narrative Shorts have been selected in the 2023 Official Lineup. 20 countries are represented this year: France, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Bulgaria, Taiwan, Haiti, Israel, United Kingdom, Denmark, Turkey, China, Italy, Estonia, Mexico, Spain, Canada, Brazil, Cuba, Puerto Rico and The United States. There are 88 Short Films in competition for the Chelsea Film Festival Petite Prix. The Official List of Films is below, which also includes the Run Time, Genre, Country of Origin and Director(s). The CFF program will highlight international Short Films from independent or emerging filmmakers through regular screenings and world premieres. As Ingrid Jean-Baptiste, Founder of The Chelsea Film Festival, stated: “Making the World a Better Place by Giving a Voice to the Unheard.” CFF will hold it's eleventh edition both in-person at Regal Theatres 14th St. October 12-15 (in-person) and online on FilmFestival+ (https://filmfestivalplus.com, also accessible through AppleTV) from October 12-15, 2023.

Tickets for The Jazztime Project are available at the link below.

THE JAZZTIME PROJECT

Directed by Charles Mandracchia

Screenplay by Charles Mandracchia

3 MIN | ANIMATION, MUSIC | UNITED STATES | 2023

WORLD PREMIERE

REGAL 14TH ST. | Saturday, October 14th | 3:45PM

Plays in SHORT FILM SERIES #6