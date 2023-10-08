Charles Mandracchia Will Show New Project at The Chelsea International Film Festival

The Jazztime Project will be screened at the Chelsea International Film Festival on Saturday, October 14th.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 2 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four Photo 3 ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four
MEAN GIRLS Movie Released In Full on TikTok; Watch Now In Honor of October 3 Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Movie Released In Full on TikTok In Honor of October 3

Charles Mandracchia Will Show New Project at The Chelsea International Film Festival

Broadway actor and EMMY-winning Film & TV Director Charles Mandracchia will be showing his new project at the world renowned Chelsea International Film Festival. The Chelsea Film Festival is a 4-day international event, showcasing the work of independent filmmakers from the United States and across the world.

Mandracchia's new film, The Jazztime Project is composed and directed by the GRAND HOTEL alum. Mandracchia was the Doorman from the original cast of Tommy Tune's GRAND HOTEL the Musical which will have a special 35th anniversary honoring Tommy Tune's 85th birthday on February 26th and 27th at 54 Below directed by Walter Willison. Get tickets here: https://54below.org/events/grand-hotel-the-35th-anniversary-original-broadway-cast-reunion-concert-honoring-tommy-tunes-85th-birthday/

The 11th Annual Edition of Chelsea Film Festival (CFF) is releasing the list of films that are selected at this year's edition. 88 Narrative Shorts have been selected in the 2023 Official Lineup. 20 countries are represented this year: France, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Bulgaria, Taiwan, Haiti, Israel, United Kingdom, Denmark, Turkey, China, Italy, Estonia, Mexico, Spain, Canada, Brazil, Cuba, Puerto Rico and The United States. There are 88 Short Films in competition for the Chelsea Film Festival Petite Prix. The Official List of Films is below, which also includes the Run Time, Genre, Country of Origin and Director(s). The CFF program will highlight international Short Films from independent or emerging filmmakers through regular screenings and world premieres. As Ingrid Jean-Baptiste, Founder of The Chelsea Film Festival, stated: “Making the World a Better Place by Giving a Voice to the Unheard.” CFF will hold it's eleventh edition both in-person at Regal Theatres 14th St. October 12-15 (in-person) and online on FilmFestival+ (https://filmfestivalplus.com, also accessible through AppleTV) from October 12-15, 2023.

Tickets for The Jazztime Project are available at the link below.

THE JAZZTIME PROJECT

Directed by Charles Mandracchia
Screenplay by Charles Mandracchia

3 MIN | ANIMATION, MUSIC | UNITED STATES | 2023
WORLD PREMIERE

REGAL 14TH ST. | Saturday, October 14th | 3:45PM
Plays in SHORT FILM SERIES #6




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Byron Film Fest to Celebrate Local Talent at Iconic Brunswick Picture House Photo
Byron Film Fest to Celebrate Local Talent at Iconic Brunswick Picture House

Byron Film Fest celebrates local talent at iconic Brunswick Picture House with a showcase of nine films by Northern Rivers filmmakers.

2
INVINCIBLE Shares A Heartwrenching Tale Based On True Events Photo
INVINCIBLE Shares A Heartwrenching Tale Based On True Events

Samuel Caron is a producer from Montreal area and a co-founder at Telescope Films, a now established music video and film production house based in Montreal, Quebec. He has worked on a vast range of projects, from narrative short and feature film work to music videos for major artists such as Celine Dion and Kygo.

3
Hershey Felder Premieres New Film With Tovah Feldshuh & Eleanor Reissa Photo
Hershey Felder Premieres New Film With Tovah Feldshuh & Eleanor Reissa

Hershey Felder premieres 'Musical Tales in the Venetian Grotto' at the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival and Temple of the Arts. Featuring stage stars Tovah Feldshuh and Eleanor Reissa, as well as international musicians, historians, and Venetian locals, the personal stories and spirit stirring music are unforgettable.

4
Taylor Swifts Eras Tour Concert Film Crosses $100 Million In Pre-Sale Photo
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Crosses $100 Million In Pre-Sale

Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” has officially sold more than $100 million in advance ticket sales. The film has also recevied a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, making it possible for Swift to promote the film while she is on break from her Eras Tour performances. Her live shows will resume on November 9 in Buenos Aries.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SHUCKED