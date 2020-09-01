Chadwick Boseman-Led 42 Returns to AMC Theaters This Weekend

The film is back starting this Thursday.

Deadline reports that AMC Theaters will celebrate the late, great Chadwick Boseman this weekend as his Jackie Robinson biopic "42" returns to theaters.

The film will play 300 AMC theaters starting this Thursday.

AMC posted a poll last weekend asking followers for their favorite Boseman performance outside of "Black Panther." See it below.

Tickets for the film will be $5 each.

Chadwick Boseman recently passed away from colon cancer at age 43.

Chadwick Boseman was an inspiration on and off the screen and will be missed. While we all loved him as T'Challa, what is your favorite movie of his? - AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 29, 2020

