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Céline Dion Reveals 17-Year Struggle Before Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Singer explains her decision to add more shows as she prepares to return to the stage in Paris.

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Céline Dion revealed that she experienced symptoms for 17 years before receiving a diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome, speaking candidly about her health in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. The singer opened up about the long, undiagnosed struggle as she prepares for her comeback performances in Paris.

Dion also addressed why she chose to expand her upcoming schedule with additional shows, saying, "It's been so long, I would like to offer fans something to show how I've missed them." Her comments frame the added performances as a direct response to the years spent away from the stage while dealing with her condition.

The singer's remarks come as she readies for her long-awaited return to live performance in Paris, a milestone that follows years of managing Stiff-Person Syndrome largely outside public view. Her decision to speak openly about the 17-year gap before diagnosis adds new detail to the timeline of her health journey.

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