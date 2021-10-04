Celia Rose Gooding Joins New Crime Thriller BREAKWATER

Celia Rose Gooding has been announced to join James Rowe's new crime thriller Breakwater. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina.

Variety reports that Gooding will join Dermot Mulroney, Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss , and Sonja John in the new film. Jame Rowe will write and direct the piece.

Mann is slated to star as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with tracking down the estranged daughter of fellow inmate, Ray Childress (Mulroney). Dovey breaks state lines and parole while finding Eve (Goss). Gooding will play Jess, Eve's best friend and main confidant.

Celia Rose Gooding appeared in the world premiere of Jagged Little Pill at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts and earning a Tony nomination for starring in the show on Broadway. Past roles include Penelope Pennywise in Urinetown and Carmen Diaz in Fame at The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy in New York City.

Celia has studied Acting and Film at the Berridge Conservatory in Normandy, France with a concentration in Shakespeare, and studied dance at The Alvin Ailey Institute. She is a graduate of Hackley School in Tarrytown, New York with hours in performing arts. She is currently a student at Pace University in New York City, majoring in Musical Theatre.