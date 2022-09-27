Celebrities Come Together To Give HOPE

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The campaign is in partnership with decorated Army Veteran, Colin Wayne.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Countless celebrities and reality stars are coming together TODAY for the American Cancer Society's new HOPE Campaign with Redline Steel.

Stars such as Ethan Zohn (Survivor), Patrika Darbo (Days of Our Lives), Rebecca Metz (Better Things), Alex Rose Wiesel (Hotel Du Loone), Michael Fishman (The Conners), Michael Campion (Fuller House), Miles Tagtmeyer (Broken) and Carolyn Hennesy (General Hospital) are just some of the names contributing to the campaign urging people to donate back and receive a free HOPE sign or sticker with proceeds going back to the ACS.

The campaign is in partnership with decorated Army Veteran, Colin Wayne, who himself recently partnered with Dolph Lundgren on Memorial Day and then went on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW alongside actress Megan Fox to donate millions of dollars in products.

The mission of the American Cancer Society is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. As we all know, when cancer strikes, it hits from all sides. That's why we're committed to attacking cancer from every angle. With more than 100 years of experience and leadership, we are a global force, fighting all cancers on all fronts, across the US and around the globe.

With the help of millions of supporters, we launch breakthrough research, create empowering resources for people to outsmart cancer, enable local communities to support those affected, and convene powerful activists to create awareness and impact.

Speaking to BWW, Jeff Fehlis, Executive Vice President, American Cancer Society, said, "Through the Redline Steel HOPE sign campaign, we aim to inspire others with the message of HOPE while raising funds to support the American Cancer Society's efforts to advance cancer research, advocacy, and direct patient support. We are grateful to Redline Steel for all they do to support their communities, including those battling this dreadful disease."

People can now join the HOPE campaign by visiting here.

