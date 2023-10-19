Cathay Film Company Reveals New Scripted Drama Series COOLIE

Principal photography will commence in December.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances Photo 2 DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances
Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release Photo 3 Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 4 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now

Cathay Film Company Reveals New Scripted Drama Series COOLIE

The little-known history of enslaved Chinese 'coolies' in Cuba in the 1860s, amidst the backdrop of the Spanish Revolution, has inspired a new limited series from Singapore based Cathay Film Company's Meileen Choo.

Titled "Coolie," the eight-episode English and Chinese language drama series is a global production featuring a multinational ensemble cast from Hong Kong, Cuba and Colombia.

Louise Wong ("A Guilty Conscience," "Anita"), one of Hong Kong's biggest rising stars and a top model, stars as the female lead alongside Taiwanese actor Joseph Chang ("Eternal Summer," "Girlfriend Boyfriend," "Soul"), Colombian actor and TV personality Mauricio Henao ("La Herencia," "Panama," "Fake Profile"), and Cuban actors Camila Arteche ("El acompanante," "Sergio & Serguei," "Juego de Mentiras") and Sian Chiong ("La Mexicana y el Guero," "Menudo," "Fidel's Daughter").

In the mid-1800's, as the African slave trade was outlawed throughout the Americas, plantation owners in Cuba began trafficking indentured servants, "coolies" from Asia, primarily China, and they were treated as slaves. 'Coolies' eventually integrated into Cuban society, fought for independence from Spain, and merged with the workers coming out of indentured servitude, providing a workforce for farms, restaurants, factories and setting up Chinatowns across the world.

The series "Coolie" follows a young Chinese girl (Wong) who sets off from southern China to marry a political exile working on a sugarcane plantation in Cuba. There, she finds the sympathetic, non-slave owning plantation owner plotting for independence from Imperial Spain, aided by Chinese indentured servants and African slaves seeking freedom. The plantation owner's spurned wife and her old lover conspire against them all to thwart their plans, igniting an escalating series of scheming and retaliation with the heart of Cuba hanging in the balance.

Distinguished film industry veteran Meileen Choo is the series creator and showrunner. Choo is known for running the prominent Cathay Organisation, a heavyweight name in Singapore's film industry. "Coolie" is the debut series from Choo and her new Cathay Film Company banner.

"Coolie" will be directed by Taiwanese-American director Arvin Chen, who most recently directed episodes of Apple's hit series "Pachinko" as well as films "Au revoir Taipei," "Mama Boy," and "Love in Taipei."

In-Ah Lee ("Land of Plenty," "Don't Come Knockin'" "The Way I Spent the End of the World") is the series executive producer. Ed Buhr ("Unhung Hero") is producing.

The series will shoot in the Dominican Republic and Panama. Principal photography will commence in December.

Said Choo, "This story has long been a passion project of mine. We are telling a version here with drama, action, love and intensity during a real time in history with overarching themes that are still very relevant today. Our intent is to make the connection entertaining and meaningful for a contemporary audience and I'm proud to say we have a tremendously talented cast and team to realize this vision."

Director Arvin Chen said, "The world of 'Coolie' is a captivating and unique multicultural world that I never knew existed, and I'm excited to work with our amazing cast and crew to bring that world back to life."



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL October 24 Lineup Photo
REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL October 24 Lineup

HBO’s REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL, the most honored sports journalism program on television with 37 Sports Emmy Awards, returns with an all-new episode. Check out the lineup for the upcoming October 24 episode now!

2
48 HOURS to Unmask the Zombie Hunter In Upcoming Episode Photo
48 HOURS to Unmask the Zombie Hunter In Upcoming Episode

'48 HOURS' reports on how the police used a Chili's restaurant to catch a murderer who posed as a zombie-fighting comic book hero. Peter Van Sant reports in '48 Hours: Unmasking the Zombie Hunter.' Watch a video teaser for the episode now!

3
The RZA Named Official Ambassador of Urbanworld International Film Fest Photo
The RZA Named Official Ambassador of Urbanworld International Film Fest

A founding member of the seminal hip hop group the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA is co-director of the documentary A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Gerald Barclay. The film, which will make its world premiere at Urbanworld on Friday, November 3, chronicles the Wu-Tang's iconic 2021 performance with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. 

4
Netflix Renews SWEET MAGNOLIAS For a Fourth Season Photo
Netflix Renews SWEET MAGNOLIAS For a Fourth Season

Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC. Season 3 premiered on Netflix on July 20, 2023 and debuted at #1.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK Reunion Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SHUCKED
SIX