Cartoonito Renews BATWHEELS For a Second Season
New episodes from the first season will continue to air next year.
Buckle up for a second season of Cartoonito's original preschool hit "Batwheels" for Cartoon Network and HBO Max.
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, season one launched this fall to much fanfare and critical acclaim. Following its premiere, the series became Cartoon Network's #1 original preschool series with Boys ages 2-5 this year and is the #1 original preschool show on HBO Max.
"Batwheels" marks DC's first-ever Batman preschool show featuring a high-speed, vibrant CGI-animated iteration of the Caped Crusader. Michael G. Stern and Simon J. Smith will both be upped to executive producers and continue to helm the animated action-comedy for season two.
"It's been a joyride seeing how 'Batwheels' resonated with audiences, and in such a short amount of time. It delivered everything we hoped it would in introducing Batman to the youngest viewers while allowing parents to enjoy their favorite DC Super Hero with their kids," said Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family, and Boomerang.
"Reimagining Batman's iconic mythos for preschoolers using beloved and original characters has been a creative feat that we will definitely lean into as we expand into a second season."
"'Batwheels' gave preschoolers an animated Batman story to call their own," said Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "We're excited to continue to build on this cool and fun world alongside our partners at Cartoon Network and HBO Max."
A half-hour holiday special, "Holidays on Ice," is now available to watch on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and HBO Max. New episodes from the first season will continue to air next year.
"Batwheels" follows a group of young, sentient super vehicles- Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin's racecar), Buff (the Bat-Truck), and Batwing (the Batplane)- as they help Batman, Batgirl, and Robin keep the streets of Gotham City safe. The series aligns with Cartoonito's Humancentric Learning framework, teaching children about what it means to be a hero through demonstrating the value of self-confidence, friendship, and teamwork.
The series features Ethan Hawke as Batman, Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman, Jacob Bertrand as Bam the Batmobile, Xolo Maridueña as Snowy the Snowcrawler, Crew Kingston Miskel as Redbird, Madigan Kacmar as Bibi, Noah Bentley as Buff, Lilimar as Batwing, Kimberly D. Brooks as The Batcomputer, Mick Wingert as Moe, AJ Hudson as Duke Thomas/Robin, and Leah Lewis as Cassandra Cain/Batgirl among others.
Sam Register ("Looney Tunes Cartoons"), Michael G. Stern ("Doc McStuffins"), and Simon J. Smith ("Penguins of Madagascar") are executive producers and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. serves as producer. Based on characters from DC, "Batwheels" is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Animation services provided by Superprod Studio and Snowball Studios.
December 6, 2022
December 6, 2022
December 6, 2022
December 6, 2022
December 6, 2022
