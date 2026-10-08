Carter Johnson to Make Carnegie Hall Debut at Weill Recital Hall
The first Canadian to win the Dublin International Piano Competition presents an all-classical recital.
For nearly 40 years, the Dublin International Piano Competition (DIPC) has brought the world's top young pianists to Ireland to compete. In addition to a generous cash prize, winners are offered a suite of international engagements, including a Carnegie Hall debut recital. On November 4, 2026 at 7:30 pm, the 2025 winner of the DIPC Carter Johnson performs at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.
The first Canadian to win this prestigious competition, Johnson was also a finalist at the 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and a prizewinner in several other international competitions. His program interweaves Schumann's Arabeske and luminous 'Ghost Variations' with the forces of Schnittke and Bartók. Schumann's Davidsbündlertänze, a work that explores every corner of the human emotional experience, closes the program.
Pianist Carter Johnson performs at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (154 West 57th Street) on November 4, 2026 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $40 (plus fees), with discounts available for students, and are available at CarnegieHall.org | 212-247-7800 | Box Office at 57th and Seventh. The concert is presented by the Dublin International Piano Competition with generous sponsorship from Seán Reynolds and Family. The DIPC is also funded by Dublin City Council and the Irish Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.
Program
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C Major
Alfred Schnittke: Prelude and Fugue
Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme, WoO 24
Béla Bartók: Piano Sonata, Sz. 80
Robert Schumann: Davidsbündlertänze
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