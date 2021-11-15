Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen & More to Perform on CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

Just in time for the holidays, the COUNTRY MUSIC Association has REVEALED performers for its 12th annual holiday special, "CMA Country Christmas." First-time hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce will be joined by Jimmie Allen with Louis York & The Shindellas, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson for an intimate evening of holiday classics. "CMA Country Christmas" airs Monday, Nov. 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

"CMA Country Christmas" brings the holidays home again, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate home setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past. Coming together for a night of festive performances and cozy holiday moments, "CMA Country Christmas" is sure to celebrate the magic of the Christmas season.

"CMA Country Christmas" will also feature two student musicians, supporting CMA's longstanding commitment to support equity in music education. A student at Nashville School of the Arts, Truman Eltringham, 17, and Carter Hammonds, an 8-year-old student at FH Jenkins Preparatory School, joined hosts Barrett and Pearce for an unforgettable performance you won't want to miss.

"CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer and Writer. Paul Miller is the Director.

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, stunningly realistic Christmas trees and beautifully-designed holiday décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year.

Photo Credit: Hunter Berry/CMA