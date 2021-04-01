Carmeon Hamilton Wins DESIGN STAR: NEXT GEN

Carmeon Hamilton, 35, an interior designer from Memphis, Tennessee, has been crowned the winner of Design Star: Next Gen, the high-stakes, edge-of-your-seat competition series inspired by HGTV Design Star. During the 90-minute finale, which premiered Wednesday, March 31, on discovery+, host Allison Holker Boss, head judge Jonathan Adler, judge Lauren Makk and guest judge Jonathan Scott, co-star of Property Brothers: Forever Home, delivered the life-changing news to Carmeon.

"Throughout this competition, I created spaces that were more and more 'me.' I laid it all out on the table here," said Carmeon, as she reflected on the competition midway through the finale episode. Later, she was overjoyed to hear that her authentic approach worked. "Is this real? I just won $50,000 and my own show. I am the next Design Star!"

The judges gave high praise to Carmeon, noting her sophisticated use of materials and keen ability to elevate her creations by breaking design rules. She also clearly expressed her specific design narrative and personal brand through her 'modern Bohemian' design style, which notably impressed the judges. For example, in the final episode, Carmeon beautifully executed a living room and bedroom design inspired by her family's dream of living in Ghana.

"Carmeon delivered great work in every challenge," said head judge Jonathan Adler. "Design Star: Next Gen wasn't just about finding the best designer. The winner also needed the ability to build a worldwide signature brand."

The six-episode series, which was shot in an isolated, customized "design hub" community built especially for the Design Star: Next Gen production in Southern California, featured eight gifted designers as they competed in intense weekly challenges. Throughout the season, superstar industry luminaries, as well as passionate design/competition enthusiasts, including Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV's Help! I Wrecked My House; Kim Myles, winner of HGTV Design Star season two; dancer and TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss; award-winning designer Karim Rashid, noted for his work with global luxury brands; artist and floral designer Maurice Harris, known for his work with world-famous labels and actress and design enthusiast Tia Mowry-Hardrict, evaluated work of the competitors.

"Carmeon is an incredibly talented designer whose creativity and heart were on full display in Design Star: Next Gen," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Plus, in an age driven by clicks, likes, downloads and views, she already has a strong social media presence with thousands of followers and that puts her in an excellent position to inspire and motivate new audiences to follow her on-air, by streams and via her social media platforms. We've got a winner."

Photo Credit: discovery+