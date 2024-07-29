Carmen Christopher's LIVE FROM THE WINDY CITY Comedy Special to Premiere on Veeps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Carmen Christopher is set to bring his unique brand of humor to premier streaming platform Veeps with his new comedy special, Live From The Windy City, airing on Thursday, August 1, 2024. This special, filmed in Chicago, serves as a hilarious tribute to the comic’s hometown. Veeps ALL ACCESS subscribers can access the show for free as part of their subscription, while individual tickets for the livestream are on sale for $14.99 HERE.

Carmen has carved out a niche in the comedy world with his sharp wit and relatable stories. His previous comedy special, filmed during the pandemic, was one of the first original comedy specials on Peacock, earning him a dedicated fan base. Known for his recurring role on the hit series The Bear, Carmen is a beloved figure in Chicago, a city known for its rich comedy heritage.

In Live From The Windy City, Carmen channels his love for Chicago, delivering a performance that captures the spirit and energy of the city. Produced by Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin and Veeps, and directed by Marty Schousboe, the show finds Carmen blending reality with absurdity to present a dynamic hour of comedy.

Throughout the special, Carmen hits on topics ranging from ridiculous portion sizes and hanging out with his buddies in the Windy City, horror movies, and Elon Musk. He offers his thoughts on investing: “If I ever get rich, I’m not gonna be cheap. I’m gonna walk into a barber shop and be like, ’Three haircuts — figure it out!’”

The show also has Carmen showing his vulnerable side in hilarious fashion. “The best thing about being a guy is you can have a kid and you don’t have to take care of it,” he quips. “My dad did it and I turned out fine — I get to do comedy!” He also offers fans a hysterical preview of his imagined smash hit one-man show about that time he was stabbed at a party when he was 19. “The time to be humble is over; the time to shine is now!”

Photo credit: Jared Tadlock

Comments