Cannes Film Festival Winning Directors Of FOR SAMA Join Tom Needham On SOUNDS OF FILM

Waad Al-Kateab & Edward Watts, the directors of the documentary FOR SAMA, winner of the award for Best Documentary at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and at SXSW, will be Tom Needham's exclusive guests this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

FOR SAMA explores the epic journey into the female experience of war. It is about a young mother, Waad al-Kateab, who falls in love, gets married and gives birth to Sama through five years of uprising in Aleppo, Syria. As the life threatening conflict rises around her, she uses her camera to capture incredible stories of loss and survival. During this time, she struggles whether or not to flee the city to protect her daughter's life and abandon the struggle for freedom.

Waad al-Kateab is a Syrian journalist and filmmaker who works for Channel 4 News in London. Edward Watts is an Emmy Award-winning, BAFTA filmmaker who has directed over 29 documentary and narrative films.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is also going to be featuring music from the FOR SAMA Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Nainita Desai.

About the SOUNDS OF FILM

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation’s longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Rory Kennedy, Barbara Kopple, Wallace Shawn, Ernest Dickerson, Chuck D, Kenneth Lonergan, Katrina vanden Heuvel, Abby Martin, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and Alec Baldwin.





