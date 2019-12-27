Camp Masterchef Opens 2020 Season With New Culinary Program Featuring All-star Talent From Hit Series Masterchef

Endemol Shine North America, the producers behind hit series MASTERCHEF and MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, and Campus Cerdanya, a leader in summer camps, have announced their new summer program, "Around the Americas," for CAMP MASTERCHEF 2020, the culinary camps for kids and teens ages 8-16.

Debuting in two new locations, La Porte, IN (La Lumiere School) and Cheshire, CT (Cheshire Academy), with returning locations Los Angeles, CA (Scripps College); Houston, TX (The Village School) and Rabun Gap, GA (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

School), CAMP MASTERCHEF will introduce a new themed curriculum focused on local influenced cuisine and encourage more hands-on cooking!

Program highlights include:

"Around the Americas" Curriculum - The 2020 curriculum will feature epicurean delights from all corners of the American continents. Campers will explore cultures across North, South and Central America and study cuisine from Mexico, New Orleans, Brazil, the Caribbean and many more.

"MasterClass" - Campers will have the opportunity to take their culinary skills to the next level during this interactive session led by CAMP MASTERCHEF's culinary director. From rolling sushi to learning the perfect temperatures for grilling, junior home cooks learn essential techniques to create dishes worthy of a MASTERCHEF quality dish.

"MasterSnack" - New in 2020, campers will learn the basics of creating tasty snacks while participating in the preparation of real recipes they get to taste at the end of each session.

CAMP MASTERCHEF will be ramping up its all-star talent roster as well, with appearances from MASTERCHEF Season 10 finalists Dorian Hunter, Sarah Faherty and Nick DiGiovanni. Additional talent to be announced. Talent subject to change.

CAMP MASTERCHEF invites kids/teens from all culinary skill levels to join their overnight camps, offering an enriching and immersive culinary experience with opportunities for campers to hear first-hand what it it's like to be on MASTERCHEF and MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, get hands-on cooking lessons, enjoy outdoor activities, and more.

Weekly rates start at $1,699. Register by January 1, 2020 for a 10% early bird discount. An additional 5% discount is available if paid in full at the time of registration.

For detailed information and to register for CAMP MASTERCHEF, visit:

http://www.campmasterchef.com





