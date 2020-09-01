Caitlyn Jenner Launches YouTube Channel

She will be sharing EXCLUSIVE new content.

American television personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner is stepping into the Youtube space! Today, August 31st, Caitlyn launched her ALL-NEW Youtube channel where she will be sharing EXCLUSIVE new content, BTS footage and her daily routine - starting with three videos on cooking, her makeup routine and sharing the car that holds a special place in her heart.

To kick off the launch of her channel, Caitlyn is showing off her talents in the kitchen, or lack thereof, as Caitlyn admits that she's not much of a cook. For her first cooking video, Caitlyn prepares her favorite simple recipe: fettuccine with sausage and peppers, which was one of her favorite dishes to cook growing up. Caitlyn's girlfriend Sophia Hutchins helps out as Caitlyn uses a recipe from ex-wife Kris Jenner's cookbook, "In THE KITCHEN With Kris."

Caitlyn then walks viewers through her makeup routine in the Glam Room to show a shortened version of her morning makeup routine. As Caitlyn explains her routine, she admits that her makeup routine can be pricey but thanks to her daughter Kylie Jenner who sends her makeup for free!

Finally, Caitlyn offers a look at her 1960 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite and explains THE STORY BEHIND why she owns the car in the first place and why the car means the world to her. When Caitlyn was growing up, she first learned to drive a 1960 Austin Healy, until her father sold the car. Years later, Caitlyn decided as an adult to fulfill her teenage dreams by buying the Bugeye Sprite she always wanted of her own, which she dedicated to her dad.

