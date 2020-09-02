CW Seed Will Premiere Over 300 Hours of New Programming

"90210" and more will be added to the streamer's roster.

Beginning in September, through the remainder of the year, CW Seed will be adding more than 300 hours of programming to its growing roster of beloved series beginning with all five seasons of 90210, The CW's spinoff of the iconic drama that will be available to stream beginning Tuesday, September 1.

Two seasons of NOW WE'RE TALKING, the sports comedy created, written by, produced and starring Tommy Dewey and Tug Coker from Warner Bros.' Blue Ribbon Content, will be available on CW Seed on Thursday, September 17. The never-before-seen second season features guest appearances from Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard, former pro football player/"ThomaHawk" podcast co-host Andrew Hawkins, broadcaster/"Disruptors" co-host/"The Titan Games" commentator Cari Champion, professional wrestler/former mixed martial arts fighter Cain Velasquez, former pro football player/"American Ninja Warrior" commentator Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, pro football player Ryan Grant, retired pro football player/actor Thomas Jones, ESPN/Westwood One Sports/Big Ten Network sportscaster Olivia Harlan Dekker, MLB Network and NFL Network host/"BattleBots" commentator Chris Rose, and NFL Network analyst Adam Rank.

In addition to the currently available first five seasons, the sixth and final season of the Primetime Emmy Award(R) nominated comedy series SCHITT'S CREEK will be available to stream beginning October 7.

Every season and episode of the supernatural science-fiction drama LOST GIRL, espionage-filled action drama XIII: THE SERIES as well as XIII: THE CONSPIRACY, a four-hour, two part miniseries starring Stephen Dorff ("True Detective," "Blade"), Caterina Murino ("Casino Royale") and Val Kilmer ("The Saint") will be available in November.

All four seasons of The CW's action thriller NIKITA starring Maggie Q ("Live Free or Die Hard," "Mission Impossible 3") and the conclusion of DEATHSTROKE: KNIGHTS & DRAGONS starring Primetime Emmy Award(R) winner Michael Chiklis ("The Shield," "Gotham") as the titular voice of Slade/Deathstroke, will be available in December.

To date, CW Seed had added more than 350 hours of content including the complete seasons of the sci-fi thriller LIMITLESS, executive produced by Academy Award(R) nominated and Grammy Award(R) winner Bradley Cooper, who also appears in a reoccurring role, sci-fi drama EXTANT, starring Academy Award(R) winner Halle Berry, satirical comedy SUBURGATORY starring Jane Levy, Jeremy Sisto and Cheryl Hines and teen mystery drama THE LYING GAME

Originally launched in 2012 as the network's digital-only studio, and relaunched in 2013 as CW Seed, it is The CW's streaming-only home of high-quality original series including the animated DC titles DEATHSTROKE: KNIGHTS & DRAGONS and CONSTANTINE: CITY OF DEMONS as well as the award-winning I SHIP IT and library content of fan-favorite television series classics such as ALCATRAZ, THE TOMORROW PEOPLE, HELLCATS, THE GAME, GIRLFRIENDS, EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS, and more. Recently added to CW Seed were the award-winning series SCHITT'S CREEK and 14 series as part of an extensive pact with BBC Studios that includes the original HOUSE OF CARDS.

CW Seed is available through The CW Seed App, CWSeed.com and all major streaming platforms.

90210 (5 Seasons, 114 Episodes)

An edgy, contemporary spin-off of the iconic drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," 90210 looks at life through the eyes of Annie Mills (Shenae Grimes, "Degrassi: The Next Generation") and her brother Dixon (Tristan Wilds, "The Wire"), whose first day at West Beverly Hills High School leaves no doubt they're not in Kansas anymore. The Mills family, including dad Harry (Rob Estes, "Melrose Place") and mom Debbie (Lori Loughlin, "Summerland"), has relocated to Beverly Hills to keep an eye on Harry's mother Tabitha (Jessica Walter, "Arrested Development"), a feisty-but-faded former television star and a charter member of the Betty Ford Clinic. For Annie and Dixon, the awkwardness of being the new kids is made worse by the fact that their dad has taken a job as the high school principal. The school is one big culture shock for Annie, a sweet and friendly girl with a passion for the theater, and Dixon, a star athlete and scholar who was adopted by the Mills family after they took him in as a foster child. Annie and Dixon have a close sibling relationship, which they'll need to help them cope with all the new cliques and classmates, including Naomi (AnnaLynne McCord, "Nip/Tuck"), a hot, spoiled, rich girl; Ethan (Dustin Milligan, "Runaway"), a popular jock whose abilities rival Dixon's; Navid (Michael Steger, "The Winner"), an aspiring reporter who heads up the school's daily newscast; and Silver (Jessica Stroup, "Prom Night"), a rebel who produces and stars in a YouTube-type video series. Even the faculty seems hip and sophisticated at WBHHS, such as smart and funny teacher Ryan Matthews (Ryan Eggold, "Dirt") and beautiful guidance counselor Kelly Taylor (guest star Jennie Garth, the original "Beverly Hills, 90210"). The Mills family has just begun to realize how much their lives are about to change. 90210 is produced by CBS Television Studios with executive producers Gabe Sachs & Jeff Judah ("Freaks & Geeks").

LOST GIRL (5 Seasons, 77 Episodes)

Bo (Anna Silk, "Blood & Treasure," "Being Erica") is a gorgeous renegade. An irresistible beauty. And, a deadly succubus. For years, she had no idea what she was - or why every new lover died in the throes of passion. She fled one corpse after another until a chance encounter with the puckish thief Kenzi (Ksenia Solo, "Black Swan"), exposed Bo's existence to the Fae. This ancient society of supernatural beings exists outside the realm of mere mortals. Within their world, there are only two sides: Light and Dark. Each member of the Fae must choose who they will serve. But not Bo. Driven to discover who she really is, Bo vows to live on her own terms - even if it means existing in the abyss between darkness and light. With the help of the mischievous, but loyal, Kenzi, the handsome shapeshifter Dyson (Kris Holden-Ried, "The Umbrella Academy"), and the beautiful human scientist Lauren (Zoie Palmer, "Pure"), Bo will use her powers of seduction to unravel the riddle of her mysterious past.

Executive produced by Jay Firestone, Emily Andras, Plato Fountidakis and Paul Rapovski, LOST GIRL is produced with the participation of the Canadian Media Fund, and with the assistance of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit Program, in association with Shaw Media and Showcase.

NIKITA (4 Seasons, 77 Episodes)

As a deeply troubled teenager, Nikita (Maggie Q, "Live Free or Die Hard," "Mission Impossible 3") was rescued from DEATH ROW by a secret U.S. agency known only as Division, who faked her execution and told her she was being given a SECOND CHANCE to start a new life and serve her country. What they didn't tell her was that she was being trained as a spy and assassin. Throughout her grueling training at Division, Nikita never lost her humanity, even falling in love with a civilian. When her fiancé was murdered, Nikita realized she had been betrayed and her dreams shattered by the only people she thought she could trust, so she did what no one else before her had been able to do: she escaped. Now, after three years in hiding, the rogue Nikita is seeking retribution and MAKING IT clear to her former bosses that she will stop at nothing to expose and destroy their covert operation.

"Nikita" is from Wonderland Sound and Vision in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Craig Silverstein ("Bones," "K-Ville"), David Levinson ("The Commish"), Danny Cannon ("CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Gotham"), McG ("Supernatural," "Chuck," "The O.C.," "Charlie's Angels") and Peter Johnson ("Supernatural," "Chuck").

NOW WE'RE TALKING (2 seasons, 11 episodes)

The personal rivalry between two former professional football quarterbacks trying to embark on post-athletic careers as sportscasters is at the center of NOW WE'RE TALKING, a single-comedy series created, executive produced, written by, and starring Tommy Dewey ("Casual") and Tug Coker ("The Office"). Season two of the critically acclaimed sports comedy consists of eight half-hour episodes, directed by Laura Murphy ("The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show"). Jason Berger ("The Big Show Show," "LA to Vegas") and Amy Laslett ("The 5th Quarter") are also executive producers of season two.

The athletic lives of former quarterbacks Tug Tanner (Coker) and Tommy Arondall (Dewey) peaked early. In season one, they find themselves falling from the top of their game to the bottom of their class in sports broadcasting school. The series takes a comedic look at their relationship after football, with the former adversaries now forced to work together to try to find success on a new playing field. They stumble at first, but soon begin to help each other attempt to find some dignity in a not-so-dignified world.

Season two finds the duo trying to apply what they have learned in broadcasting school to the actual job of broadcasting. Tug and Tommy take less-than-ideal positions at new streaming network CUSP Sports, swallowing their pride and hitting the road in an attempt to earn their stripes calling "fringe" sports like darts and competitive eating, all while managing increasingly complicated home lives. Little do they know, the institution to which they have pinned their hopes, CUSP, is crumbling beneath them.

Joining Dewey and Coker in season two are guest stars Michael Mosley ("Ozark"), Kyle Bornheimer ("Avenue 5"), Cynthy Wu ("American Vandal"), Bonnie Somerville ("Code Black"), Adam Lustick ("Corporate"), Kellee Stewart ("Hot Tub Time Machine") and Ryan Michelle Bathe ("This Is Us").

Notable figures from the world of sports and media appearing in season two include Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard, former pro football player/"ThomaHawk" podcast co-host Andrew Hawkins, broadcaster/"Disruptors" co-host/"The Titan Games" commentator Cari Champion, professional wrestler/former mixed martial arts fighter Cain Velasquez, former pro football player/"American Ninja Warrior" commentator Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, pro football player Ryan Grant, retired pro football player/actor Thomas Jones, ESPN/Westwood One Sports/Big Ten Network sportscaster Olivia Harlan Dekker, MLB Network and NFL Network host/"BattleBots" commentator Chris Rose, and NFL Network analyst Adam Rank.

The first season of the show was nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award in the Short Form New Media - Original category.

XIII: THE SERIES (2 Seasons, 26 Episodes)

The hour-long drama series is based on Jean Van Hamme's popular graphic novel "XIII," which has sold more than 13 million copies worldwide since the first volume was published more than 25 years ago.

Known only by the Roman numeral he was assigned, XIII (Stuart Townsend, "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen") is a skilled and lethal secret agent who escapes from an Eastern European Rendition Camp with a surgically altered face and an identity handed to him by a mysterious stranger.

Recruited to a secret organization committed to bringing down the United States Government, XIII has no memory of his past, how he was trained or why. Hunted by a dark anti-government organization, he quickly realizes that the closer he gets to uncovering the riddle, the more complex and deadly the mission becomes.

While living through an ever-evolving government conspiracy, XIII's quest is to discover his true identity at any cost. In the second season, XIII is pulled into an international conspiracy that threatens to unleash a new weapon to rival the atomic bomb. While unravelling this global plot, he must also confront the truth about his identity and a past he can neither remember nor escape.

Executive produced by Jay Firestone (Prodigy Pictures), Thomas Anargyros and Edouard de Vesinne (Cipagno / Europacorp), season two saw the addition of Roger Avary as both executive producer & showrunner.

XIII is an official Canada/France co-production, developed and produced by Prodigy Pictures and Cipango in season one & Europacorp in season two in association with Power and the support of Canal Plus and M6.

XIII: THE CONSPIRACY (Miniseries)

A four-hour, two-part miniseries starring Stephen Dorf ("True Detective", "Blade"), Caterina Murino ("Casino Royale") and Val Kilmer ("The Saint"). Based on the 1984 Franco-Belgian cult comic book series XIII written by Jean Van Hamme and drawn by William Vance.

The political thriller opens with the assassination of the President of the United States during her Veterans Day speech. Three months later, with the case still unsolved, a young man (Stephen Dorff) is found unconscious in the woods. Suffering from amnesia, a tattoo of the Roman numeral "XIII" his only clue, he soon finds himself on the run, not only from government agents and the police, but also from the determined mercenary "The Mongoose" (Val Kilmer), and his men. Shocked to learn he is being accused of assassinating the President, a high stakes game of suspense, intrigue and action unfolds as XIII attempts to stay alive, uncover the real conspirators, and discover his true identity.

XIII: THE CONSPIRACY is executive produced by Jay Firestone (Prodigy Pictures), Justin Bodle, Thomas Anargyros and Edouard de Vesinne (Cipango).

XIII is an official Canada/France co-production, developed and produced by Prodigy Pictures and Cipango in association with Power and the support of Canal Plus and M6.

