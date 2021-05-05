Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CURTAIN UP! Premieres May 11 on World Channel

The film is presented as part of WORLD Channel's documentary series "America ReFramed." 

May. 5, 2021  

WORLD Channel is presenting a slate of films on the AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) experience in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.

The films are a part of WORLD Channel's documentary series "America ReFramed."

These films are premiering against the backdrop of a spike in attacks against members of the Asian community, which has led to a bill combatting AAPI hate passing the U.S. Senate, and immigration issues becoming more integrated into the national dialogue.

One of the three films, Curtain Up!, touches upon the theatre community in particular.

Curtain Up!, premiering on Tuesday, May 11, at 8p.m. EST and streaming for the following year, is set in New York City's Chinatown, where the theater club of PS 124 is staging an adaptation of the film "Frozen."

As the fifth graders gear up and rehearse for the musical production, nervous excitement and flubbed lines brush up against cultural stereotypes, family expectations, cultural divides and post-graduation uncertainties. Curtain Up! depicts the wonders of discovering art, culture and identity from the point of view of first-generation Asian Americans.


