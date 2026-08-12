CREW GIRL Trailer Debuts Ahead of Netflix Series Launch

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Netflix has released the official trailer, key art and new images for CREW GIRL, an upcoming YA drama series starring Miku Martineau, Sam Braun and Kyle Clark. The series follows sixteen-year-old Teagan Tao and is set to premiere on the streaming platform.

About Crew Girl

Thrust into a world of old money and brutal competition, Teagan must find a way to lead a team that doesn't want her and somehow bring them together. As she juggles her own rowing ambitions, the demands of the boys' crew, and her family's escalating complications, she also finds herself unexpectedly caught in the orbit of the team's two most competitive rivals: the arrogant team captain, Josh Regis (Sam Braun), and the quiet but intensely driven underdog, Cam Dillinger (Kyle Clark).

CREATOR/SHOWRUNNER/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Vivian Lin

DEVELOPED BY: Vivian Lin & Morwyn Brebner

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jeff Norton, Lindsay Macadam, Hillary Zwick Turner, Tony Chung, Lori Massini, Vivian Lin

FOR BLUE ANT STUDIOS: Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Jennifer McCarron, Donna Luke, Michael MacMillan

PRODUCERS: Jason Fischer & Lindsay Macadam

CAST: Miku Martineau (Bet, Kate, Star Trek: Section 31) as Teagan Tao, Jessica Paré (Seal Team, Mad Men) as Ella Tao-Emerson, Sam Braun (The Marshmallow Experiment, Time Cut, Bad Genius) as Josh Regis, Kyle Clark (Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between, The Baby-Sitter's Club, Riverdale) as Cam Dillinger, Thomas Cadrot (Scream, So Help Me Todd, Family Law) as Coach Matt Hayden.

FORMAT: 8 episodes x 44 minutes, Drama

Netflix is the home for Young Adult storytelling across generations, bringing authentic and relatable stories to viewers living them today, while giving others a nostalgic way to revisit their own YA era. YA franchises anchor Netflix's Most Popular lists: Stranger Things 4 and Stranger Things 5; and Wednesday, the #1 most popular English-language series of all time. Fan favorites have grown that following from Ginny & Georgia, XO, Kitty, My Life With the Walter Boys, On My Block, Never Have I Ever to standout films like The Kissing Booth, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Roommates and more — with upcoming series like The Sticks, The Body, Poser, Crew Girl, Minimum Wage, A Different World, and films Don't Say Good Luck and Best of the Best set to keep that momentum going. That range extends with fresh perspectives from around the globe with beloved titles like Heartstopper Forever (UK), All of Us Are Dead (Korea), Blood & Water (South Africa), Young Royals (Nordics) and Elite (Spain).

YA shows and movies on Netflix have captured the cultural zeitgeist: Finding Her Edge sparked a 1,300% surge in global searches for the audiobook on Spotify; To All the Boys I've Loved Before sent Yakult sales soaring; Wednesday turned 'Goo Goo Muck' into a viral dance craze; One Day sparked Airbnb searches for Greece by over 30%; and Outer Banks ignited the 'Pogue Life' fashion trend. These titles have also turned Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Centineo, Madelyn Cline and many more into global stars, with their social followings skyrocketing up to 3000% following release of their shows and movies. Netflix's YA storytelling resonates across generations, and as the category evolves, so does what YA means — spanning romance, mystery, sci-fi and fantasy — for audiences living the experience now and those revisiting it with nostalgia.

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