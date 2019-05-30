CREEPSHOW Adds David Arquette, Tricia Helfer & Dana Gould to Cast

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today announced additional names for its upcoming Creepshow anthology series. Joining the cast are acclaimed actors David Arquette (Scream franchise), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) and Dana Gould (The Simpsons, Stan Against Evil). Shudder also revealed the three new Creepshow stories in which they will appear, and announced Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead, 1990's Night of the Living Dead) as the director Joe Hill's "By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain" (adapted by Jason Ciaramella), marking Savini's return to the beloved franchise.

"There wouldn't be a Creepshow without Tom Savini," said showrunner Greg Nicotero. "His mark on the horror industry and unflinching approach to Special Effects Make-up did more for the genre than anything since the invention of fake blood. Tom has always been a visionary and his love of cinema and making movies is felt in every frame of his episode. I'm honored to have my friend as a big part of the team."

"Having done all the creepy, monstrous, gory effects in the original movie, I am indescribably overjoyed to come full circle now directing an episode of this Creepshow series," said Savini.

David Arquette will star in "Times is Tough in Musky Holler," directed by John Harrison and written by John Skipp and Dori Miller based on their short story. Leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation get a taste of their own medicine.

Tricia Helfer will star in "Lydia Layne's Better Half," written by John Harrison (based on a story by Harrison and Greg Nicotero) and directed by Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock). A powerful woman denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout.

Benjamin will also direct "Skincrawlers," starring Dana Gould, and written by Paul Dini and Stephen Langford. A man considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.

Nicotero added: "Part of what makes Creepshow fun is getting a chance to work with some terrific actors who also love the genre. It adds that level of excitement when we get to share our collective love for horror in this fashion. David and I have worked together before and Dana Gould might be my equal in terms of all things horror. Then bring Tricia into the mix and Creepshow just shines. Getting to watch her exude power, grace and intensity in a story I wrote can't be matched."

The new cast join Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito and Tobin Bell, previously announced for the Stephen King story "Gray Matter," adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi (The Commuter) and directed by Nicotero (The Walking Dead).

Creepshow is based on the iconic 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero. The DNA of the original movie is firmly embedded in the new series: in addition to Savini's and Barbeau's return to the franchise, Joe Hill played comic-book-loving "Billy" in the original film's wrap-around segments; John Harrison, who was 1st Assistant Director on 1982's Creepshow and composed its iconic theme, is back to direct segments of the series; and executive producer and director Greg Nicotero visited the first film's set as a teenager, and contributed make-up effects to its 1987 follow-up, Creepshow 2.

Shudder has now announced Eleven of the twelve segments that will make up Creepshow's six-episode season. Previously announced segments include adaptations of "Gray Matter" by Stephen King, "By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain" by Joe Hill, "The Companion" by Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale, "The House of the Head" by Josh Malerman (Bird Box), "The Man in the Suitcase" by Christopher Buehlman and "All Hallows Eve" by Bruce Jones, along with the original stories "Night of the Paw" by John Esposito and "Bad Wolf Down" by Rob Schrab. The final story and additional casting will be announced soon.

Shudder's Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment. Creepshow will premiere on Shudder later this year.





