CRAZY EX GIRLFRIEND'S Rachel Bloom is Developing BADASS (AND HER SISTER), a New Show for HULU

Deadline reported that CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND power duo Rachel Bloom & Aline Brosh-Mckenna are coming together to create a new show for Hulu called Badass (and Her Sister) in which Rachel will play twins. One, a spy who is tired of living life on the edge, and the other, a pushover with whom the spy sister will move in with. The two of them will have to learn how to navigate life.

Bloom and Brosh-McKenna worked together previously on the Emmy Award-winning CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND as co-creators and co-writers. They are donning those same hats for Badass (and Her Sister), as well as executive producing and co-showrunning.

Rachel Bloom has also recently been announced as the lead of another Hulu project, a pilot called Reboot from the creators of Modern Family. Meanwhile, Aline Brosh-McKenna is making her film directorial debut with Netflix's Your Place or Mine.

