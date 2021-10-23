Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CRAZY EX GIRLFRIEND'S Rachel Bloom is Developing BADASS (AND HER SISTER), a New Show for HULU

pixeltracker

The show reunited Bloom with her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator

Oct. 23, 2021  

CRAZY EX GIRLFRIEND'S Rachel Bloom is Developing BADASS (AND HER SISTER), a New Show for HULU

Deadline reported that CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND power duo Rachel Bloom & Aline Brosh-Mckenna are coming together to create a new show for Hulu called Badass (and Her Sister) in which Rachel will play twins. One, a spy who is tired of living life on the edge, and the other, a pushover with whom the spy sister will move in with. The two of them will have to learn how to navigate life.

Bloom and Brosh-McKenna worked together previously on the Emmy Award-winning CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND as co-creators and co-writers. They are donning those same hats for Badass (and Her Sister), as well as executive producing and co-showrunning.

Rachel Bloom has also recently been announced as the lead of another Hulu project, a pilot called Reboot from the creators of Modern Family. Meanwhile, Aline Brosh-McKenna is making her film directorial debut with Netflix's Your Place or Mine.

You can read the full DEADLINE Article here.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

From This Author Gigi Gervais