COUPLES THERAPY to Return to Showtime April

All episodes will drop on Friday, April 28 across streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers.

Mar. 20, 2023  

All episodes will drop on Friday, April 28 across streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers. Episodes will also premiere on-air in back-to-back increments weekly on Friday nights at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT starting April 28 on SHOWTIME.

COUPLES THERAPY, which received nominations from the International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards and the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards in 2022, brings viewers into therapy sessions with Dr. Guralnik, as she deftly guides couples through the conflicts - and extraordinary breakthroughs - typically hidden behind closed doors.

The second part of season three follows four new captivating couples wrestling with the confines of long-term relationships: two ex-Mormons struggle with betrayals past and present, a young Palestinian woman desperately tries to adjust to her partners' demand for polyamory, a husband's sexual frustration feeds his wife's insecurities and Dr. Guralnik meets a therapeutic challenge in a man who refuses to face the damage caused by his infidelities.

COUPLES THERAPY is from Sundance Award-winning filmmakers Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres, who serve as executive producers along with Vinnie Malhotra. Matt Parker and Bennett Elliott are producers for the second installment of season three, with Elliott and Joshua Altman serving as directors. The series is produced by Edgeline Films for SHOWTIME.

Watch the new trailer here:



