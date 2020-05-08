COOKING ALA LALA Returns Tomorrow

Cooking Ala LaLa, our new online cooking show starring LaLa Cochran premiered it's first episode last week to resounding applause!

The cooking adventure continues tomorrow morning, Saturday, May 9th, at 11AM! Episode 2 will start with a tour of LaLa's large urban garden where she'll share some gardening tips.

Then, we go into THE KITCHEN to cook with freshly picked radishes for a yummy new recipe for radish and chive compound butter, and Gougères (which is the most delicious cheesy pastry you'll ever taste). Then, she uses her fresh chicken stock from Episode 1 to make her own mouth-watering version of chicken and dumplings.

Get a taste of Cooking Ala LaLa live tomorrow at 11AM on our Facebook Video feed or YouTube channel. You can connect with LaLa by commenting on Facebook Live at the premiere but you can view the video any time online after it debuts.





