Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COME FROM AWAY Writer David Hein Creates New EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE Character

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4 will be on sale September 21.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

Fans can't get enough of EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE! In just two issues, readers have met breakout new Spider-Heroes like Spider-Rex, the new Spider-UK, and Night-Spider as well as seen what the future holds for fan-favorite heroes like for Araña, Spider-Man Noir, and more.

Throughout this saga, fans have also witnessed the rise of a dark new threat to the Spider-Verse, one that will lead directly into Dan Slott's next Spidey epic, beginning in October's SPIDER-MAN #1.

This transformation of the Spider-Verse continues in the coming weeks with more thrilling additions to the Spider-Verse family, new status quos for existing Spider-Heroes, and more clues to what will bring about the END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!

Spider-Ham will return to do what he does best-fight crime in the most unpredictable and entertaining way possible! And who's his new friend? Find out in this thrilling tale by M.O.D.O.K. series co-creator Jordan Blum and artist Michael Shelfer.

A Spider-Hero unlike any other makes her dazzling debut! Meet Spinstress, a Spider-Princess who sings, talks to spiders and kicks villainous butt throughout her kingdom! David Hein, writer of the Broadway smash hit Come From Away, brings her to life alongside amazing artist Luciano Vecchio.

Check out her stunning design by Helen Chen, the artist and production designer known for her work with Walt Disney Animation Studios on films like Raya and the Last Dragon, Wreck-It Ralph, and Big Hero 6!

More than just an awesome vehicle, Spider-Mobile is a super hero all on its own! See this iconic car's first solo adventure in a story by Spider-Verse architect Dan Slott and Eisner Award winning artist Ty Templeton!

The amazing Sun-Spider who debuted in 2020's SPIDER-VERSE miniseries as a winner of Marvel's Spidersona contest gets her own story written by Bingo Love creator Tee Franklin in her Marvel Comics debut alongside fellow rising star Jethro Morales!

COME FROM AWAY Writer David Hein Creates New EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE Character
David Hein's Spinstress


Related Stories View MoreTV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Ariana DeBose to Lead Prime Video's HOUSE OF SPOILSAriana DeBose to Lead Prime Video's HOUSE OF SPOILS
August 18, 2022

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose has been tapped to star in Prime Video's new psychological thriller House of Spoils. DeBose will play a chef who is tasked with fighting off the powerful spirit inside her new restaurant. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy will write and direct the new film, which is based off of their original idea.
VIDEO: Pusha T Shares 'Dreamin of the Past' & 'Brambleton' PerformancesVIDEO: Pusha T Shares 'Dreamin of the Past' & 'Brambleton' Performances
August 18, 2022

Vevo has named Pusha T as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with performances of 'Dreamin of the Past' and 'Brambleton' premiering off his album It's Almost Dry. Previously, Pusha T worked with Vevo for an exclusive interview around his previous album called 'How The Purple Tape Shaped Daytona' in 2018. Watch the new video performances now!
Maisie Peters Shares New Ballad 'Good Enough'Maisie Peters Shares New Ballad 'Good Enough'
August 18, 2022

British pop singer-songwriter Maisie Peters has shared her most vulnerable ballad to date, “Good Enough.” Co-written and produced by GRAMMY Award winner Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Caroline Polacheck), “Good Enough” is available now on all streaming platforms. Plus, check out tour dates with Ed Sheeran and headline shows!
Anitta Releases New Single 'Lobby' With Missy ElliottAnitta Releases New Single 'Lobby' With Missy Elliott
August 18, 2022

Continuing a massive year, history-making Brazilian global pop superstar Anitta serves up a sexy new single entitled “Lobby” with Missy Elliott. Anitta initially teased “Lobby” with a clip on TikTok, inciting widespread anticipation from fans worldwide. Watch the music video for the new collaboration now!
What So Not Shares New Single 'On Air' Feat. Louis the Child, Captain Cuts & JRMWhat So Not Shares New Single 'On Air' Feat. Louis the Child, Captain Cuts & JRM
August 18, 2022

Continuing his dream run towards the release of his sophomore album next month, Australian producer and purveyor of hypnotic tunes What So Not returns with a glistening and upbeat new single, lining up features from Louis The Child, Captain Cuts and JRM for the breezy dancefloor bliss that is “On Air”.