COLD MERIDIAN Premieres Exclusively on MUBI Dec. 11

MUBI is proud to present the exclusive online premiere of Peter Strickland's latest work. Cold Meridian (San Sebastián '20) is a beguiling short film that explores the Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) Youtube phenomenon, following an online performer and the transfixing effect she has on her viewers.



Cold Meridian will premiere exclusively on MUBI on December 11th.

The repeated rituals of an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) online performer and her viewers.

