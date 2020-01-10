CNN Lands on $76 Million Settlement After 2003 Terminations

The Hollywood Reporter states CNN will pay $76 million, which will benefit more than 300 people, in a settlement with National Labor Relations Board.

This settlement comes as backpay after CNN terminated the contracts of unionized camera operators in 2003 and then replacing the workers with new employees.

In a statement on Friday, published by The Hollywood Reporter, the National Labor Relations Board reports this is the "largest monetary remedy" in it's 85 years of existence.

According to Bloomberg Law, CNN said it wanted to hire an in-house group of operators and technicians. However, The National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians believed the news network did not want to deal with their employee's union and filed a complaint on the employee's behalf.

A CNN spokesperson told Bloomberg, "After more than a decade of litigation, negotiation and appeals we are pleased to have resolved a longstanding legal matter."

The original story can from The Hollywood Reporter can be read here and Bloomberg Law's piece can be read here.





