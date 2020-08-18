Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CNBC'S 'THE PATH FORWARD: RACE AND OPPORTUNITY IN AMERICA' WILL AIR LIVE, TUESDAY, 9/8 AT 7PM ET

7:00 PM THE PATH FORWARD: RACE AND OPPORTUNITY IN AMERICA 

Aug. 18, 2020  


"The Path Forward: Race and Opportunity in America" will take a closer look at the under-representation of Black workers and leaders in corporate America and consider whether there is an opportunity gap that affects the broader economy. The program will highlight actionable ideas and potential solutions from corporate America, entrepreneurs, and government. Anchored by CNBC's Jon Fortt and Andrew Ross Sorkin.



