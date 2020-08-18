CNBC'S 'THE PATH FORWARD: RACE AND OPPORTUNITY IN AMERICA' WILL AIR LIVE, TUESDAY, 9/8 AT 7PM ET

7:00 PM THE PATH FORWARD: RACE AND OPPORTUNITY IN AMERICA



"The Path Forward: Race and Opportunity in America" will take a closer look at the under-representation of Black workers and leaders in corporate America and consider whether there is an opportunity gap that affects the broader economy. The program will highlight actionable ideas and potential solutions from corporate America, entrepreneurs, and government. Anchored by CNBC's Jon Fortt and Andrew Ross Sorkin.

