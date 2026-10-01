CMAT Performs "Euro-Country" From Acclaimed Third Album On THE DAILY SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Irish musician CMAT brought her song "Euro-Country" to THE DAILY SHOW, delivering a live performance of the title track from her acclaimed third album on the program's stage. The appearance offered viewers a direct showcase of the song that anchors her latest release, with the performance standing as the focus of the segment.

CMAT's "Euro-Country" serves as the title track of her third studio album, which has drawn acclaim since its release. The performance marks a platform for the Irish artist to introduce the song to THE DAILY SHOW's audience, pairing her music with the show's late-night format.

The segment centered entirely on the musical performance itself, giving CMAT space to present the song without additional interview or discussion segments accompanying the appearance. The focus remained squarely on her delivery of "Euro-Country" from start to finish.

The performance adds to the string of musical guests THE DAILY SHOW has featured, with CMAT's rendition of the track standing on its own as a showcase of the material from her third album.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 17 Hrs 04 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me