CMA FEST: 50 YEARS OF FAN FAIR Will Air on ABC

The documentary will make its broadcast debut Tuesday, July 18 at 9/8c on ABC.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Following yesterday’s premiere of “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” on Hulu, the COUNTRY MUSIC Association has announced that the documentary will make its broadcast debut Tuesday, July 18 at 9/8c on ABC. The documentary marks CMA’s first feature-length film and includes exclusive artist interviews and never-before-seen archival content.  

“CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” celebrates the unique history of the largest and longest-running COUNTRY MUSIC festival. The film explores the festival’s 1972 debut as Fan Fair, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville's Municipal Auditorium, to the now four-day event spread across downtown Nashville, which welcomes over 90,000 fans a day from all 50 states and more than 50 countries.  

The 75-minute documentary also features notable artists including Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and many more.

During the special broadcast debut on July 18, viewers can also catch a uniquely heartfelt performance of “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw featuring students from four schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools, filmed during CMA Fest in June. The students’ teachers are all recipients of the CMA Foundation’s prestigious Music Teachers of Excellence honor. 

About CMA Fest   

The Ultimate COUNTRY MUSIC Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. Celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary this year, the legendary festival has become the city’s signature COUNTRY MUSIC event that hosts over 90,000 fans a day from all 50 states and 51 international countries.

CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with hundreds of artists donating their time to perform so ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. This is the 20th consecutive year CMA has produced a summer music program to be broadcast as a network television special on ABC.   

About the CMA Foundation     

The COUNTRY MUSIC Association established the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), in 2011 to leverage strategic partnerships, professional development for qualified music teachers and grant distribution to improve and withstand equitable music education programs for all students nationwide.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the CMA Foundation focuses on providing sustainability, advocacy and accountability within music education by investing in various resources for students, schools and communities. 

Photo Credit: CMA/ABC 



