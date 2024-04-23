CLUE to Be Adapted for Film/TV in New Deal with Sony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Variety, Sony and Hasbro have closed on a deal which would allow the studio to once again adapt the fan-favorite board game.

A film inspired by the murder mystery game was previously released in 1985 with an ensemble cast that included Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Lesley Ann Warren, among others.

In a statement, Hasbro Heads of Film and TV Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano said:

“Sony is the perfect partner to adapt a property as culturally impactful and mystery-defining as Clue. Nicole Brown, Katherine Pope, and their teams are tremendous creative collaborators and ideal partners to help us figure out after 75 years if it was Colonel Mustard in the conservatory with the candlestick.”

Colonel Mustard in one of the suspects in the game, along with Miss Scarlett, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Professor Plum. The objective is to discover who killed Mr. Boddy and how they did it.

A play based on the 1985 film, aptly titled Clue: On Stage, premiered in 2017 at the Bucks County Playhouse with Sally Struthers and Erin Dilly. The script is written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The play is currently on tour in the United States.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman