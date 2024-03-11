Video: Meet the Murderous Cast of the CLUE National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



How does a concept go from beloved board game to cult favorite film to murder-mystery stage show?

"I grew up playing the board game. I had seen the film a thousand times, like everyone else in my generation, and I loved it," playwright Sandy Rustin told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I think the biggest challenge was figuring out how to pay homage to the film, the board game, and everything that fans expect but also to make it feel authentic to me as a writer. [I wanted to] make it feel like something new to audiences so that people could come in and experience something both nostalgic and fresh."

In Clue, murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench?

"We all love a whodunit and this is the most classic whodunit that there is," said Elisabeth Yancey in a break from rehearsals. "It reminds me of playing the board game when I was a kid. It's the same experience."

In this video, watch as the whole company gets ready to hit the road and chats about what audiences can expect.