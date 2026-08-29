CHEERS Clip Turns Carla's Crying Baby Into a Whole-Bar Sing-Along

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A new clip shared by Paramount+ revisits one of CHEERS' more spontaneous comedic moments, in which Carla Tortelli, played by Rhea Perlman, tries to calm her crying newborn over the phone with a lullaby. The attempt quickly grows into a full sing-along, as Norm (George Wendt), Sam (Ted Danson), and Diane (Shelley Long) join in from inside the bar.

The moment comes from season two, episode eight, titled 'Manager Coach.' The clip captures the show's ensemble dynamic, with the regulars at Cheers rallying around Carla's phone call and turning a private, frazzled parenting moment into a communal bar performance.

The scene highlights the chemistry among the show's core cast, pairing Perlman's exasperated new-mother energy with Wendt, Danson, and Long's comedic timing as they pick up the tune together. The sing-along plays out as an unplanned group number rather than a rehearsed bit, built entirely around the characters' reactions to Carla's phone call.

CHEERS is available to stream on Paramount+, where the platform's library includes past seasons of the series alongside other classic and current titles.

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