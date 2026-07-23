Harry Anderson's Best Tricks and Bar Bets as Harry the Hat on CHEERS

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Paramount posted a best-of compilation centered on Harry the Hat, the recurring con man played by Harry Anderson in the classic sitcom CHEERS, now streaming on Paramount+. The video gathers standout moments from the character's appearances at the bar, covering his slick bar bets, wild challenges, and his knack for charming his way out of trouble whenever things go sideways.

Harry the Hat functions as a recurring disruptor in the world of CHEERS, arriving at the bar and setting schemes in motion that catch the regulars off guard. The compilation frames the character as someone whose tricks never fail to surprise, whether he is running a con on an unsuspecting patron or talking himself out of a corner with practiced ease.

The footage draws from across the run of the series, illustrating how Anderson's character became one of the show's most reliably entertaining recurring presences. Each appearance tends to follow a similar arc: Harry arrives, something goes down, and the bar is left reacting to whatever he has set in motion.

CHEERS is available to stream in full on Paramount+, which carries the complete run of the series alongside a broad library of CBS and other network programming.

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