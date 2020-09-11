CHASING DOWN MADISON BROWN Debuts on the Heartland Network

The half-hour show airs Saturdays at 2 p.m. EDT/PDT with an encore Fridays at 7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.

"Chasing Down Madison Brown," the popular travel series starring the quirky travel and lifestyle blogger Madison Brown is debuting on The Heartland Network this month.

The half-hour show airs Saturdays at 2 p.m. EDT/PDT with an encore Fridays at 7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.

"We are excited to add 'Chasing Down Madison Brown' to our compelling lineup on The Heartland Network," said Joel Wertman, president and CEO of Luken Communications, parent company of The Heartland Network. "Madison brings her infectious humor and enthusiasm for exploring and new experiences that will connect with viewers as she makes her way to exciting locations around the world."

The weekly show, which premiered in 2017, is an unpredictable travel, food and lifestyle program that takes viewers to unique locations where Brown shares her excitement and expertise in dining, hotel accommodations, fine wines, live entertainment and more. Based upon her popular blog, the show gives viewers a glimpse into her life as the daughter of COUNTRY MUSIC star Mark Miller and niece to "The Brady Bunch" actor Christopher Knight as well as her past when she traveled on her father's tour bus.

"We have so much fun each week chasing down the best food, people and farms in the country on 'Chasing Down Madison Brown,'" Brown said. "I'm thrilled to bring our adventures to a whole new audience in The Heart of Country® with The Heartland Network!"

The Heartland Network's programming is available to viewers free of charge over the air as well as online on its web site www.WatchHeartlandTV.com , its Roku channel and via app later this year.

Launched in 2013 with a focus on COUNTRY MUSIC and unique programming that reflects the lifestyle of the nation's Heartland, The Heartland Network has grown its brand by presenting top music artists in concert along with compelling dramas and exciting original programming. With its sister networks, RetroTV, The Action Channel, THE FAMILY Channel and the automotive-themed Rev'n, The Heartland Network offers viewers a wide range of compelling programs.

