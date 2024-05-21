Netflix Renews Shane Gillis' Scripted Series TIRES Ahead of Series Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has announced the Season 2 renewal of Tires, the upcoming scripted comedy from comedian Shane Gillis, ahead of its series premiere this Thursday, May 23. Tires will return with an all-new second season next year.

This news marks the latest in Netflix’s expanding partnership with Gillis, who most recently performed three sold-out shows as part of Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles, including the Kia Forum, the Greek Theater and Crypto.com Arena.

As previously announced, Netflix has also ordered a new standup special from Gillis, to premiere in 2025. His 2023 special, Beautiful Dogs, reached the Netflix Top 10 in five countries and spent two weeks in the US Top 10 list.

Tires follows Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, who attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Shane Gillis).

The series is directed by McKeever. Gillis, Gerben and McKeever are the creators, writers and executive producers. Tires also stars Chris O'Connor, Kilah Fox and Stavros Halkias, with guest appearances by Andrew Schulz. Brandon James is an executive producer for Rough House; Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick are executive producers for AGI Entertainment Media & Management. Becky Astphan is an executive producer.

Tires is the second production from Gillis and McKeever's production company, Dad Sick Productions, following Shane's stand-up special Beautiful Dogs.

About Shane Gillis

Shane Gillis is a stand-up comic, actor, and writer from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. After winning Philly's Funniest at Helium COMEDY CLUB in 2016 Shane was named an “Up-Next” Comic at Comedy Central's 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco and a “New Face” at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

In 2021, Gillis released his debut comedy special Shane Gillis: Live in Austin on YouTube which has been viewed over 23 million times. Gillis is one-half of Patreon and Apple's top 10 podcasts Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast. He's a regular guest on Sirius XM's The Bonfire, Spotify's The Joe Rogan Experience, and Barstool Sports KFC Radio. Shane was a writer on Comedy Central's Delco Proper and co-created, wrote, and starred in the YouTube hit sketch series Gilly & Keeves.

In October of 2022, Shane and John McKeever partnered with Booklight Entertainment and Outback Presents to produce and release Gilly & Keeves: The Special on GillyandKeeves.tv. Shane can be seen playing ‘Gilly' in Peacock's Bupkis opposite Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci, and Edie Falco or in his newly released NETFLIX SPECIAL Beautiful Dogs.

About McKeever

McKeever is a writer, actor, and director from Philadelphia. He has written for MTV, Tru TV, NBC, and Comedy Central. As a standup McKeever appeared as a New Face at the 2014 Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. McKeever was a regular on Tru TV's series Almost Genius, appeared on Adam Devine's House PARTY ON Comedy Central, and was recently featured on HBO's High Maintenance.

In 2017 he wrote, directed, and starred in the Delco Proper pilot for Comedy Central. In 2021, John, co-wrote and directed the hugely popular YouTube sketch series Gilly & Keeves. In October of 2022, McKeever and Gillis partnered with Booklight Entertainment and Outback Presents to produce and release Gilly & Keeves: The Special on GillyandKeeves.tv. Most recently, John directed Shane Gillis' highly acclaimed NETFLIX SPECIAL Beautiful Dogs.

