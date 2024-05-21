Video: Watch Trailer for HBO Original Documentary Series REN FAIRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The HBO Original three-part documentary series REN FAIRE, produced and directed by Lance Oppenheim, executive produced by Elara Pictures, and co-created by Oppenheim & David Gauvey Herbert, debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 2 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Episodes two and three will air back-to-back the following Sunday, June 9.

For half a century, 86-year-old George Coulam, known to his employees as KING George, has reigned with an iron fist over the Texas Renaissance Festival, the largest such “faire” in the world. He has power, as the elected mayor of the town he incorporated. He has glory, as the undisputed employer and self-proclaimed ruler of thousands. He has vast wealth, as the majority shareholder of the festival. Now, he is ready to give it all up and spend the last years of his life in THE QUEST for a romantic companion. But before he retires, George will finally choose which of his longtime employees will take his crown.



Blending documentary verité with fantasy, REN FAIRE — a three-part docu-fantasia — invites you behind the curtain of the famed Texas festival to reveal a tense and comical succession drama. Featuring individuals self-styled as Shakespearean characters, the series details an epic power struggle between an actor, a former elephant trainer, and a kettle-corn kingpin, all vying to claim George’s throne. As KING George’s idiosyncrasies mount, the series’ tension over who will be chosen ascends to increasingly operatic heights, against a backdrop where the employees imagine themselves in a real-life “Game of Thrones.”

Featured participants include King George Coulam; general manager and erstwhile actor Jeff Baldwin, a loyal 43-year veteran of the festival; acting entertainment director Brandi Baldwin, who is married to Jeff; kettle-corn and entrepreneur vendor Louie Migliaccio; former elephant trainer and current vendor coordinator Darla Smith; assistant general manager Lauren Croft; the artists, vendors, jesters, wizards, jousters, and talking dragons of the Texas Renaissance Festival.

Comments