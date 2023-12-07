CBS to Honor Norman Lear With A LIFE ON TELEVISION Special

CBS announced TODAY the new entertainment special NORMAN LEAR: A LIFE ON TELEVISION, to air Friday, Dec. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Presented by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, this one-hour special features new interviews with stars of the long-running comedies Lear created, including Jimmie Walker from GOOD TIMES and Mackenzie Phillips from ONE DAY AT A TIME, in addition to never-before-seen interviews from the ET vault. Also included with this new footage and interviews is an in-depth sit-down interview with Lear that ET host Kevin Frazier conducted when Lear celebrated his 100th birthday, in which he reflected on his lengthy, groundbreaking career.

Norman Lear was a screenwriter and producer who produced, wrote, created and developed over 100 shows. Lear created and produced numerous popular comedies, including SANFORD AND SON (1972-1977), ALL IN THE FAMILY (1971-1979), ONE DAY AT A TIME (1975-1984), THE JEFFERSONS (1975-1985), GOOD TIMES (1974-1979) and MAUDE (1972-1978), all for the CBS Television Network. His shows introduced political and social themes to the sitcom.

Lear received many awards, including six Primetime Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, the National Medal of Arts in 1999, THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS in 2017 and the Golden Globe Carol Burnett Award in 2021. He was a member of the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Lear was also known for his political activism and funding of liberal and progressive causes and politicians. In 1980, he founded the advocacy organization People for the American Way, to counter the influence of the Christian right in politics, and in the early 2000s he mounted a tour with a copy of the Declaration of Independence. Norman Lear passed away on Dec. 5, 2023, at the age of 101.

About ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is the #1 entertainment news show on TV with 4 million viewers a night and seven Emmy wins. On digital, ET is #1 for entertainment news video on Facebook and YouTube.ETonline.com averages 20 million monthly unique visits, and ET’s social platforms generate 1.2 billion monthly impressions and more than 352 million video views across all platforms.

Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is co-hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner with Rachel Smith, Cassie DiLaura, and Denny Directo as correspondents. Erin Johnson serves as Executive Producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi as Co-Executive Producers.