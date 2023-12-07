CBS to Honor Norman Lear With A LIFE ON TELEVISION Special

NORMAN LEAR: A LIFE ON TELEVISION will air Friday, Dec. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 3 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single Photo 4 Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

CBS to Honor Norman Lear With A LIFE ON TELEVISION Special

CBS announced TODAY the new entertainment special NORMAN LEAR: A LIFE ON TELEVISION, to air Friday, Dec. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Presented by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, this one-hour special features new interviews with stars of the long-running comedies Lear created, including Jimmie Walker from GOOD TIMES and Mackenzie Phillips from ONE DAY AT A TIME, in addition to never-before-seen interviews from the ET vault. Also included with this new footage and interviews is an in-depth sit-down interview with Lear that ET host Kevin Frazier conducted when Lear celebrated his 100th birthday, in which he reflected on his lengthy, groundbreaking career.

Norman Lear was a screenwriter and producer who produced, wrote, created and developed over 100 shows. Lear created and produced numerous popular comedies, including SANFORD AND SON (1972-1977), ALL IN THE FAMILY (1971-1979), ONE DAY AT A TIME (1975-1984), THE JEFFERSONS (1975-1985), GOOD TIMES (1974-1979) and MAUDE (1972-1978), all for the CBS Television Network. His shows introduced political and social themes to the sitcom.

Lear received many awards, including six Primetime Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, the National Medal of Arts in 1999, THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS in 2017 and the Golden Globe Carol Burnett Award in 2021. He was a member of the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Lear was also known for his political activism and funding of liberal and progressive causes and politicians. In 1980, he founded the advocacy organization People for the American Way, to counter the influence of the Christian right in politics, and in the early 2000s he mounted a tour with a copy of the Declaration of Independence. Norman Lear passed away on Dec. 5, 2023, at the age of 101.

About ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is the #1 entertainment news show on TV with 4 million viewers a night and seven Emmy wins. On digital, ET is #1 for entertainment news video on Facebook and YouTube.ETonline.com averages 20 million monthly unique visits, and ET’s social platforms generate 1.2 billion monthly impressions and more than 352 million video views across all platforms.

Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is co-hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner with Rachel Smith, Cassie DiLaura, and Denny Directo as correspondents. Erin Johnson serves as Executive Producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi as Co-Executive Producers.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: AMC+ & Sundance Share SANCTUARY: A WITCHS TALE Trailer Photo
Video: AMC+ & Sundance Share SANCTUARY: A WITCH'S TALE Trailer

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale stars Cassidy, Doupe and de Bhrun, along with Stephanie Levi-John, Valerie O’Connor, Kelly Campbell and Stephen Lord. The series is executive produced by Monumental Television (Mrs Sidhu Investigates, Harlots) and is directed by Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov. Watch the new video trailer now!

2
Natasha Lyonne-Directed Jacqueline Novak Special Coming to Netflix Photo
Natasha Lyonne-Directed Jacqueline Novak Special Coming to Netflix

A word-of-mouth sensation Off-Broadway, directed for the stage by John Early, the show first took off in 2019, where audience members showed for repeat viewings across multiple sold-out runs. A Time's Critic's Pick, the show earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

3
Casey Anthonys Parents Take a Lie Detector Test in New A&E Special Photo
Casey Anthony's Parents Take a Lie Detector Test in New A&E Special

The tragic death of two-year-old Caylee Anthony in 2008 shocked the nation and tore the Anthony family apart. In response to Casey Anthony’s recent accusations against her father, George and Cindy Anthony agree to undergo polygraph tests on-camera to answer lingering questions about George’s involvement in Caylee’s death in the new special.

4
Vide: HBO Debuts GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Trailer Photo
Vide: HBO Debuts GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Trailer

Watch the GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT video trailer, from Confluential Films and Rada Studio, and directors and producers Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson (“American Promise'), producer Tommy Oliver (“40 Years A Prisoner” and “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss”), and executive producers Taraji P. Henson and Codie Elaine Oliver.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Ahead of Her CHICAGO DebutVideos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Ahead of Her CHICAGO Debut
beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'
Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'

Videos

Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS