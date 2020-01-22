CBS to Air SUPER BOWL GREATEST COMMERCIALS 2020 on January 29

SUPER BOWL GREATEST COMMERCIALS 2020, an interactive countdown special where viewers will be able to vote LIVE for the most hilarious and most heartfelt SUPER BOWL commercial, will be broadcast Wednesday, Jan. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The special will be hosted by Boomer Esiason, analyst for CBS Sports' NFL pregame show THE NFL TODAY, and Daniela Ruah, star of CBS' NCIS: LOS ANGELES, and originate from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, home of "Super Bowl LIV."

Beginning today, viewers can watch and vote for their favorite hilarious or heartfelt SUPER BOWL commercial at https://www.cbs.com/SBGC. In the special, Ruah will present her top five favorite hilarious commercials, while Esiason will showcase his five favorite heartfelt SUPER BOWL spots and the top picks in each category will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. Then, viewers will decide the outcome by tweeting the finalists' hashtags, and the ultimate winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

Ruah's favorite hilarious SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS are:

Budweiser's "Super Fan aka Lamb Streaker" (2006)

Chevy's "Happy Grad" (2012)

Doritos' "Goat-4-Sale" (2012)

Honda's "A New Truck to Love" (2016)

Tide to Go's "Talking Stain" (2008)

Esiason's favorite heartfelt SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS are:

Google's "Parisian Love" (2010)

Budweiser's "Brotherhood" (2013)

Budweiser's "Lost Dog" (2015)

Hyundai's "Hope Detector" (2018)

Verizon's "Coach Who Wouldn't Be Here" (2019)

The special will feature the exclusive premiere of one of the biggest spots of this year's SUPER BOWL for Hyundai, starring Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and "Big Papi" David Ortiz, and also go behind the scenes of the Boston-themed commercial.

In addition, Kevin Frazier, co-host of ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, will be joined in Miami Beach by special guests to report on the latest SUPER BOWL week buzz.

Boomer Esiason, who quarterbacked the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals during a 14-year NFL career, joined CBS Sports in February 2002 as a studio analyst for THE NFL TODAY, the CBS Television Network's NFL pregame show. In addition, Esiason hosts a new show, "Game Time with Boomer Esiason," which is Syndicated to over 210 network station affiliates across the country, and is a contributor on NFL MONDAY QB on the CBS Sports Network.

Upon retiring after the 1997 season, Esiason headed straight to the broadcast booth. He made his debut as a commentator for ABC's NFL "Monday Night Football," and called "MNF" games for two years. He called games for Westwood One Radio Sports "Monday Night Football" broadcasts for 18 seasons (2000-2017), teaming with Marv Albert and Kevin Harlan for eight years each. Esiason has hosted WFAN's national weekday morning radio show, BOOMER AND GIO, which originally debuted as BOOMER AND CARTON IN THE MORNING, since Sept. 4, 2007. He contributes daily commentary to CBS Sports Radio's "CBS Sports Minute" and is a weekly guest during the NFL season on 98.5 The Sports HUB in Boston. He was a weekly contributor for Bleacher Report's "Behind the Mic" and Sport Illustrated's SI.com. Esiason hosted "The Boomer Esiason Show" on Madison Square Garden Network for eight years. During the 2001 season, he served as an analyst on Fox Sports Net's "NFL This Morning."

Throughout his career, Esiason, along with his wife, Cheryl, has been a committed and active participant in many charitable causes, including the Boomer Esiason Foundation, established in 1993 to fight cystic fibrosis after his son, Gunnar, was diagnosed with the disease. To date, the foundation has raised nearly $200 million.

Prior to starring in NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Daniela Ruah appeared in several television shows in Portugal, including "Dancing with the Stars," which she won. In the U.S., she made her big-screen debut in the George Lucas-produced film "Red Tails." In 2018 she co-hosted the renowned international song competition "Eurovision Song Contest" in Lisbon, which was seen by 186 million viewers.

Daniela supports the Holocaust Museum, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and Project Have Hope, a charity that helps women in Uganda improve their lives and the lives of their families by ensuring their children receive a quality education.

Ruah was born in Boston but moved to Portugal at age 5 with her family. She is fluent in Portuguese. She earned her bachelor's degree in performing arts in London and soon after moved to New York to pursue her acting career. Currently, Ruah resides in Los Angeles with her husband and two children. Her birthday is Dec. 2. She can be followed on Twitter and Instagram @DanielaRuah and Facebook at @danielaruahoficial.

SUPER BOWL GREATEST COMMERCIALS 2020 is being produced by Endeavor Content's Film 45 and JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz is executive producer for JUMA Entertainment and Michael Antinoro and Tony Lanni are executive producers for Endeavor Content's Film 45. Robert Dalrymple and Eric Smith are the producers and Leon Knoles will direct.





