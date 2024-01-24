CBS News to Honor Charles Osgood With Special Edition of CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING

CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING will celebrate the life and legacy of its beloved former anchor with a special “Remembering Charles Osgood” edition of the broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 28 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Osgood, who anchored the broadcast for 22 years before retiring in 2016, died Tuesday, Jan. 23. He was 91.

Jane Pauley anchors the 90-minute special edition, which will feature members of the CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING team reporting on Osgood’s life, what made him beloved to co-workers and viewers, his devotion to the craft of storytelling, his love of music and much more.

The special will also include highlights from Osgood’s one-on-one interviews with such notables as artist Keith Haring, chef Julia Child and singer-songwriters Tony Bennett and Chuck Berry. The special will also look at Osgood’s family life away from CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING.

CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING has been the #1 Sunday morning news program for 23 consecutive broadcast seasons. It is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

