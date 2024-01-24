CBS News to Honor Charles Osgood With Special Edition of CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING

The special “Remembering Charles Osgood” edition of the broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 28 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 4 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films

CBS News to Honor Charles Osgood With Special Edition of CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING

CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING will celebrate the life and legacy of its beloved former anchor with a special “Remembering Charles Osgood” edition of the broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 28 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Osgood, who anchored the broadcast for 22 years before retiring in 2016, died Tuesday, Jan. 23. He was 91.

Jane Pauley anchors the 90-minute special edition, which will feature members of the CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING team reporting on Osgood’s life, what made him beloved to co-workers and viewers, his devotion to the craft of storytelling, his love of music and much more.

The special will also include highlights from Osgood’s one-on-one interviews with such notables as artist Keith Haring, chef Julia Child and singer-songwriters Tony Bennett and Chuck Berry. The special will also look at Osgood’s family life away from CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING.

CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING has been the #1 Sunday morning news program for 23 consecutive broadcast seasons. It is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

Follow CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts here and on all podcast platforms. Stream CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING on Paramount+.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Rachel Ling Gordon to Join PENN & TELLER: FOOL US Season 10 Photo
Rachel Ling Gordon to Join PENN & TELLER: FOOL US Season 10

Rachel Ling Gordon is a magician, actor, singer, pianist, and model. Watch her on Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 10 on Friday, February 2nd at 8pm ET.

2
Jennifer Lopez to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Ayo Edebiri Photo
Jennifer Lopez to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time. Edebiri stars on “The Bear,” for which she recently won an Emmy, Critics Choice and Golden Globe Award. Jennifer Lopez will make her fourth appearance as musical guest, having previously hosted three times. Her upcoming album “This Is Me ... Now.'

3
Video: Netflix Drops NASCAR: FULL SPEED Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Drops NASCAR: FULL SPEED Trailer

The series will feature exclusive, extensive access to a range of drivers and teams, headlined by Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick, bringing fans behind the scenes — on and off the track. Watch the video now!

4
Video: Watch Kelly Rowland in Tyler Perrys MEA CULPA Thriller Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Kelly Rowland in Tyler Perry's MEA CULPA Thriller Trailer

Netflix has released the video trailer for Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa. A criminal defense attorney takes on the case of a seductive artist accused of murdering his girlfriend, but when burning desire takes hold things get hot… and dangerous. The cast includes Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, RonReaco Lee, and Shannon Thornton.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Netflix Drops NASCAR: FULL SPEED TrailerVideo: Netflix Drops NASCAR: FULL SPEED Trailer
Video: Watch Kelly Rowland in Tyler Perry's MEA CULPA Thriller TrailerVideo: Watch Kelly Rowland in Tyler Perry's MEA CULPA Thriller Trailer
2024 Sundance Film Festival Announces Short Film Award Winners2024 Sundance Film Festival Announces Short Film Award Winners
ABC's New Year's Day Broadcast Of 'The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony' Reaches 13 Million Multiplatform ViewersABC's New Year's Day Broadcast Of 'The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony' Reaches 13 Million Multiplatform Viewers

Videos

Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
CHICAGO