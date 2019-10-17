CBS Announces Contract Extension With Stephen Colbert

CBS announced today that the Network has reached a new contract extension with Stephen Colbert to continue as host of the top-rated THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT through August 2023. Colbert, who took over as host of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015, was originally signed through August 2020.

"Stephen Colbert is one of the most entertaining, influential and relevant voices in America today," said David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer, CBS Corporation, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks, Inc. "His monologue has become a vibrant part of the national discussion, and a spot on Stephen's couch places guests from the worlds of entertainment, news and politics in front of late night's largest and most desirable audience. We're incredibly proud of the broadcast and thrilled to extend our relationship with Stephen for years to come."

Said Colbert, "I've been asked by CBS to host THE LATE SHOW until 2023, and I have every intention of honoring their subpoena."

In addition to his role as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW, Colbert also serves as an executive producer on SHOWTIME's animated series OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, which premiered in February 2018.

THE LATE SHOW, which broadcasts from New York's historic Ed Sullivan Theater, is far and away late night's most successful show, averaging almost 4 million viewers each night. Last season, THE LATE SHOW beat its closest late night competition by +1.38 million viewers (3.82m vs. 2.44m, +57%), an increase over the previous year's +1.2 million viewer win (3.89m vs. 2.69m). It marked CBS' third consecutive late night win - the program's longest winning streak and the largest margin of victory for CBS since 1993-1994. THE LATE SHOW also finished +20,000 viewers ahead in adults 18-49 (679k versus 659k), after trailing NBC by -72,000 adults 18-49 the previous season. (Source: Nielsen NTI)

So far this season, THE LATE SHOW's ratings dominance has increased, as Colbert won premiere week by over +1.5 million viewers and grew his lead even more in week two, beating second place NBC by almost 2 million viewers. Week three remained consistent with an almost +1.7 million viewer lead. Also, as of today, Colbert's monologues from the new season have been viewed nearly 57 million times on YouTube.

THE LATE SHOW has received a total of 13 Emmy nominations since its premiere in 2015, including three nominations for Colbert's critically acclaimed election night special, which aired on Showtime in 2018.





