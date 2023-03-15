CAROL BURNETT: A CELEBRATION to Screen in Nationwide Theaters

A true comic genius and one of America's most beloved performers, Carol Burnett celebrates her 90th birthday on April 26 and to mark this special milestone, her legions of fans can come together, for two days only, on Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24 in theaters across the country to celebrate her amazing talent in a once-in-a-lifetime special event: Carol Burnett: A Celebration.

Carol Burnett: A Celebration is an intimate look at the life and legacy of the iconic comedian, actress, and singer, who has brought joy and laughter to audiences for seven decades.

Featuring interviews with Burnett and the people who helped her create the iconic, uproarious moments that will forever make us laugh, the special movie event, only available in theaters, will showcase Burnett's unparalleled career from her early breakout performances on television and Broadway to some of the funniest moments in television history on her groundbreaking variety series, to her later highly-acclaimed dramatic roles.

The feature-length film event, produced by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, is part of their film tribute series, Icons of Entertainment, the first of which, Betty White: A Celebration, played in 1500 theaters last year on what would have been White's 100th birthday.

Fans will laugh out loud to classic clips, hear Burnett's own reminiscences on memorable moments from her life and career and be treated to secrets from the set REVEALED for the first time by several of her co-stars. Fans will also be touched by her friends and fans sharing what she means to them and to the world.

Special guests include Carl Reiner, who called Burnett "the most talented human being in the world," Tim Conway, in his last interview, Vicki Lawrence, Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Tina Fey, Tony Orlando, Joan Collins, Cloris Leachman, Phyllis Diller, Jim Nabors, Barbara Eden and a few surprises!

Producer and director Steve Boettcher said, "This is a great opportunity to bring together all the people that love and admire Carol -- her co-stars, celebrity friends and her many millions of fans across the country -- to celebrate her 90th birthday with a personal, laugh-filled and affectionate look at this American comedic icon.

Carol Burnett: A Celebration explores Burnett's childhood raised by her grandmother in a tiny one-room apartment in Hollywood and her early appearances on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress, and on the TV variety series, The Garry Moore Show, that quickly established her as one of the country's major comedy and musical talents.

But it's her long-running hit series The Carol Burnett Show that remains her most enduring legacy, and the film shares timeless clips of her legendary sendups of Hollywood movies, hilarious sketches with funnyman Tim Conway, straight man Harvey Korman, and Vicki Lawrence as Mama and skits with some of Hollywood's biggest stars-and illuminates each sketch with commentary by Burnett and the ensemble cast.

Carol Burnett: A Celebration will play in movie theaters on Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24; tickets can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com/events/Carol-Burnett-A-Celebration.

A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website.

Watch the new trailer here:

About Carol Burnett

A groundbreaking, Emmy-winning entertainer, Burnett was the first woman to host a variety show on national television. Her longtime CBS hit program, The Carol Burnett Show - which ran from 1967 to 1978 - garnered 25 primetime Emmy Awards and earned a spot on Time magazine's "100 Best TV Shows of All Time."

Burnett has received numerous accolades including six Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, A Grammy Award and eight Golden Globe Awards. Burnett was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, THE MARK TWAIN PRIZE for American Humor, the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, is a Kennedy Center honoree, and has been inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.