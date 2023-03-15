Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CAROL BURNETT: A CELEBRATION to Screen in Nationwide Theaters

CAROL BURNETT: A CELEBRATION to Screen in Nationwide Theaters

Carol Burnett: A Celebration will play in movie theaters on Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24.

Mar. 15, 2023  

A true comic genius and one of America's most beloved performers, Carol Burnett celebrates her 90th birthday on April 26 and to mark this special milestone, her legions of fans can come together, for two days only, on Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24 in theaters across the country to celebrate her amazing talent in a once-in-a-lifetime special event: Carol Burnett: A Celebration.

Carol Burnett: A Celebration is an intimate look at the life and legacy of the iconic comedian, actress, and singer, who has brought joy and laughter to audiences for seven decades.

Featuring interviews with Burnett and the people who helped her create the iconic, uproarious moments that will forever make us laugh, the special movie event, only available in theaters, will showcase Burnett's unparalleled career from her early breakout performances on television and Broadway to some of the funniest moments in television history on her groundbreaking variety series, to her later highly-acclaimed dramatic roles.

The feature-length film event, produced by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, is part of their film tribute series, Icons of Entertainment, the first of which, Betty White: A Celebration, played in 1500 theaters last year on what would have been White's 100th birthday.

Fans will laugh out loud to classic clips, hear Burnett's own reminiscences on memorable moments from her life and career and be treated to secrets from the set REVEALED for the first time by several of her co-stars. Fans will also be touched by her friends and fans sharing what she means to them and to the world.

Special guests include Carl Reiner, who called Burnett "the most talented human being in the world," Tim Conway, in his last interview, Vicki Lawrence, Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Tina Fey, Tony Orlando, Joan Collins, Cloris Leachman, Phyllis Diller, Jim Nabors, Barbara Eden and a few surprises!

Producer and director Steve Boettcher said, "This is a great opportunity to bring together all the people that love and admire Carol -- her co-stars, celebrity friends and her many millions of fans across the country -- to celebrate her 90th birthday with a personal, laugh-filled and affectionate look at this American comedic icon.

Carol Burnett: A Celebration explores Burnett's childhood raised by her grandmother in a tiny one-room apartment in Hollywood and her early appearances on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress, and on the TV variety series, The Garry Moore Show, that quickly established her as one of the country's major comedy and musical talents.

But it's her long-running hit series The Carol Burnett Show that remains her most enduring legacy, and the film shares timeless clips of her legendary sendups of Hollywood movies, hilarious sketches with funnyman Tim Conway, straight man Harvey Korman, and Vicki Lawrence as Mama and skits with some of Hollywood's biggest stars-and illuminates each sketch with commentary by Burnett and the ensemble cast.

Carol Burnett: A Celebration will play in movie theaters on Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24; tickets can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com/events/Carol-Burnett-A-Celebration.

A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website.

Watch the new trailer here:

About Carol Burnett

A groundbreaking, Emmy-winning entertainer, Burnett was the first woman to host a variety show on national television. Her longtime CBS hit program, The Carol Burnett Show - which ran from 1967 to 1978 - garnered 25 primetime Emmy Awards and earned a spot on Time magazine's "100 Best TV Shows of All Time."

Burnett has received numerous accolades including six Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, A Grammy Award and eight Golden Globe Awards. Burnett was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, THE MARK TWAIN PRIZE for American Humor, the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, is a Kennedy Center honoree, and has been inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
John Mulaneys Netflix Special is Directed by Alex Timbers Photo
John Mulaney's Netflix Special is Directed by Alex Timbers
This is Mulaney’s third Netflix stand-up special following The Comeback Kid (2015) and  Kid Gorgeous (2018).  Netflix also premiered Mulaney’s variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch in 2019. Directed by Alex Timbers, the special features music by David Byrne.
Elegance Bratton to Be Honored At Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival Photo
Elegance Bratton to Be Honored At Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival
The 2023 Fusion Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to LGBTQ+ visibility in stories, arts and media, will honor Outfest alum Elegance Bratton recognizing his many accomplishments, including his now award-winning, A24-produced narrative feature The Inspection.
Video: Fox Shares TMZ INVESTIGATES: 9/11: THE FIFTH PLANE First Look Photo
Video: Fox Shares TMZ INVESTIGATES: 9/11: THE FIFTH PLANE First Look
The all-new special TMZ Investigates: 9/11: The Fifth Plane investigates what could have been a fifth plane being targeted by hijackers on 9/11, with interviews from the flight attendants, the pilot and others who believe their plane may have become a weapon of mass destruction. Watch the first look video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Epiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic GuitarEpiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic Guitar
March 14, 2023

Epiphone is proud to debut a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier. A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, made in the USA and hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers.
Pieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of SinglesPieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of Singles
March 14, 2023

Pieta Brown and drummer and producer JT Bates (Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift) have teamed up for a new pair of singles titled “In This World” and “Thing or 2.” The tracks were mixed by Tucker Martine (Madison Cunningham, Calexico, My Morning Jacket) and mastered by Huntley Miller (The Cactus Blossoms, Sylvan Esso, Bon Iver).
Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour DatesLove & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates
March 14, 2023

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.
BMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry StewartBMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry Stewart
March 14, 2023

The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart boasts a collective arsenal of 30 No. 1 hit songs and over 30 million records sold. The three country vets will release new music this year as well as re-record new versions of their greatest hits.
Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'
March 14, 2023

The pulsating, high-energy track continues to display Akini’s unique brand of pop, which led to GQ listing the disrupter among their “Most Exciting Musicians of 2021.”  Boasting elements of electronic, synth-pop, and R&B, “Pump Up,” marks Akini’s first official release of 2023. The new single follows 2022's concept album, Endless Farewell.
share