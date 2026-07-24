DOWN UNDER VS THE WORLD to Stream on WOW Presents Plus

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

DOWN UNDER VS THE WORLD is set to stream on WOW Presents Plus, the subscription video platform known for drag and LGBTQ+ content.

Eleven queens representing drag from across Australasia and the World compete for the crown and title of Queen Of The Mother Tucking World. After sizing up the competition, the queens go back to basics for their first challenge. They must create a fabulous runway outfit from scratch to impress the judges.

New episodes air Fridays on WOW Presents Plus.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...