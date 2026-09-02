CALL MY AGENT! THE MOVIE to Lead Netflix's September International Slate

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CALL MY AGENT! THE MOVIE will lead an international slate of new titles coming to Netflix this September, alongside the drama series Plastic Beauty (Japan), The Scandal (South Korea), the miniseries My Sad Dead (Argentina), and other new releases from around the world.

CALL MY AGENT! THE MOVIE, a French film, will be available on Netflix globally beginning September 10, 2026. The film reunites the cast of the beloved Call My Agent! series five years after the storyline's talent agency closed its doors.

Five years after the agency closed its doors, Andréa is finally ready to direct her first feature film. When her lead actor quits and she falls out with her producer, she joins forces with Noémie—now a successful reality TV producer—believing she can easily manipulate her. But as she faces a complete recasting, on-set disasters, and a legal battle threatening the custody of her daughter, everything begins to unravel. One by one, the former ASK colleagues converge on this high-tension film set. Each arrives with their own role, their ego, and a fair share of old grudges—little do they know what this reunion truly has in store for them.

The film is directed by Emilie Noblet and written by Fanny Herrero and Lison Daniel. It is produced by Mediawan - Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Production, with the participation of France Télévisions. The cast includes Camille Cottin, Laure Calamy, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Nicolas Maury, Fanny Sidney, Liliane Rovère, Laetitia Casta, Vincent Macaigne, Ophélia Kolb, Anne Marivin et Laurent Lafitte.

Plastic Beauty

Plastic Beauty, a series from Japan, arrives on Netflix globally September 17, 2026. Following its bold dives into the hidden corners of society in The Naked Director and Tokyo Swindlers, Netflix now shines a spotlight on the world of cosmetic surgery. At the center of Plastic Beauty is Fumi Numata (Mayu Matsuoka), a gifted surgeon whose passion lies in saving lives through medicine. When circumstances push her to shift from general surgery to aesthetics, she finds herself at odds with Rin Tohyama (Riisa Naka), a celebrity cosmetic surgeon who views beauty as a form of salvation. Through their clash and the stories of patients caught in the pursuit of physical perfection, the series unravels the emotional, psychological, and societal pressures behind the beauty boom.

Set against the glittering backdrop of Japan's aesthetic medicine industry, Plastic Beauty is a visually rich and emotionally gripping human drama that examines the allure and the cost of beauty.

The series is directed by Yuki Saito (Unmet) and written by Junya Ikegami (The Blood of Wolves, The Queen of Villains). The glamorous world of cosmetic surgery hides a dark underbelly fueled by the pursuit of beauty and financial gain. Is the desire for greater beauty a worthy dream, or a wicked trap? This personal medical drama offers a poignant yet nuanced examination at the positives and drawbacks of cosmetic surgery.

The series is produced by Harue Miyake and Katsuhito Mogi, from production company K2 Pictures. The cast includes Mayu Matsuoka, Riisa Naka, Shotaro Mamiya, Minami Tanaka, Riku Hagiwara, Mijika Nagai, Daichi Watanabe, Reiji Nakagawake, Kavka Shishido, Yu Shirota, Naozumi Masuko, Sose Takeda, Rika Izumi, Kentaro Tamura, Eisuke Sasai, Hana Amano, Hina Kagei, Naoko Ken, Kayo Noro, Rin Furukawa, Yumi Adachi, Shunsuke Kazama, Koki, Hiromi Nagasaku, and Atsuro Watabe.

The Scandal

The Scandal, a series from South Korea, arrives on Netflix globally September 18, 2026. The Scandal depicts the daring and dangerous love game between Lady Cho, a woman whose exceptional skills far exceed the confines of the women's quarters, and Cho Won, the greatest playboy of Joseon. Their risky bet ensnares another woman, Hui-yeon, who becomes entangled in their escalating deceit.

The series is directed by Jung Ji-woo and written by Lee Seung-young and Ahn Hye-song, produced by MOVIEROCK and CINE FOREST Inc. The key cast includes Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and NANA.

My Sad Dead

My Sad Dead, a miniseries from Argentina, arrives on Netflix globally September 24, 2026. Emma, a 60-year-old doctor, can see and hear the dead. She calls them 'presences,' and has spent her whole life avoiding letting this gift connect her to other people's suffering. But when her niece Julie—a troubled young woman who can also communicate with the dead, in a much more intense and sexual way—comes to stay, Emma is forced to get involved. What begins as a family reunion turns into a disturbing chain of events that upsets the balance between the world of the living and the dead, infecting an entire neighborhood with voices from beyond. As the boundaries between life, death, and desire blur, Emma will have to confront her past, her daughter, and the ghosts she never let go.

The miniseries is directed by Pablo Larraín, produced by Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, and Ángela Poblete, with Álvaro Cabello and Cristián Donoso serving as executive producers. The cast includes Mercedes Morán, Dolores Fonzi, Alejandra Flechner, Carolina Álvarez, Carlos Portaluppi, Germán de Silva, and Chilean actress Luz Jiménez.

Possible Love

Possible Love, a film from South Korea, will be in select theaters October 23, 2026, and arrives on Netflix globally November 6, 2026. The film follows the intertwined relationship of two married couples facing different paths and hidden desires. Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) lives quietly with her laid-off husband Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) and their young son Cheol until a funeral brings them into the orbit of Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong), a documentary filmmaker chronicling laid-off workers, and her husband Sang-woo (Zo In-sung) — a couple whose affluent lifestyle stands in sharp contrast to their own. When Mi-ok agrees to be filmed, she grows close to Ye-ji, and finds herself uneasily drawn to the unreadable Sang-woo. As their worlds collide, fractures begin to appear in their daily existence. Marking his first release in eight years, highly acclaimed director Lee Chang-dong (Burning, Poetry, Secret Sunshine) brings his signature nuance to Possible Love, capturing shifting emotions, conflicts, and contrasting outlooks that shape these relationships.

The film is written by Lee Chang-dong and Oh Jung-mi, and produced by Pinehouse Film Co., Ltd., Anonymous Content, LLC, and NOWFILM Co., Ltd. The cast includes Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong.

Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster, a film from Austria, will be in select theaters October 30, 2026, and arrives on Netflix November 18, 2026. When a police raid shatters her life, concert pianist Lucy (Léa Seydoux) must protect her son and confront how little she knows of her husband after he is accused of an unspeakable crime in this tense thriller about trust and survival.

The film is directed and written by Marie Kreutzer, produced by Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Jean-Christophe Reymond, and Marie Kjellson, with music by Camille. The cast includes Léa Seydoux, Jella Haase, Laurence Rupp, Malo Blanchet, Anton Rubtsov, Nils Strunk, Sylvester Groth, Patrycja Ziółkowska, Regina Fritsch, and Catherine Deneuve.

La Bola Negra

La Bola Negra, a film from Spain, will be in select theaters October 16, 2026, and arrives on Netflix December 2, 2026. A bold tapestry spanning nearly a century of Spanish history, La Bola Negra tells the story of three generations of men whose lives are intimately connected through desire, pain, and love in this celebrated film from Cannes-winning directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi.

The film is written by Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, and Alberto Conejero, and produced by Movistar Plus+, Suma Content Films, Telefónica Audiovisual Digital, Los Esquiadores AIE, El Deseo, Le Pacte, Atresmedia, and CREA SGR. The cast includes Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Carlos González, Milo Quifes, Lola Dueñas, Julio Torres, Penélope Cruz, and Glenn Close.

On Behalf of My Son

On Behalf of My Son, a film from Brazil, will be in select theaters November 5, 2026, and arrives on Netflix November 20, 2026. When a bus driven by her son plunges off an overpass, killing dozens, Vicentina seeks out the victims' families to apologize, only to discover the limits of forgiveness.

The film is directed and written by Gabriel Martins, produced by André Novais Oliveira, Gabriel Martins, Maurilio Martins e Thiago Macêdo Correia. Leonardo Feliciano serves as director of photography, Rimenna Procópio as art director, and Gabriel Martins and Thiago Ricarte as editors. Sound work is by Tiago Bello (Sound Editor and Mixing) and Gustavo Fioravante (Sound Recorder), with wardrobe by Diana Moreira. On Behalf of My Son is set to premiere in the Platform section at TIFF, and it's also in competition for the Golden Shell (Concha de Oro) at San Sebastián. Original music is by Tiganá Santana, with visual effects by Rodrigo Jinks, Marcelo Cabral, Cajamanga, and Quanta. The cast includes Rejane Faria, Maíra Azevedo, Renato Novaes, Grace Passô, Carlos Francisco, Thalma de Freitas, Barbara Colen, Docy Moreira, Flavio Bauraqui and many more.

Recently Released

A Child of My Own, a documentary film from Mexico, was released on Netflix globally on August 13, 2026. After experiencing multiple miscarriages and the societal shame that comes with it, recently married Alejandra fakes a pregnancy. What starts as an elaborate lie turns into a complex charade that threatens to upend her life and relationship, and ultimately unleashes a media scandal that shakes the entire country. In A Child of My Own, Oscar nominated documentary filmmaker Maite Alberdi takes a uniquely intimate look at the incident through the words of those who lived it, examining the crushing weight of societal expectations, the elusive nature of truth, and the enduring power of family.

The documentary is directed by Maite Alberdi, with a screenplay by Julián Loyola and Esteban Student, and produced by Sandra Godínez, Carla González Vargas, and Maximiliano Sanguine. The cast includes Ana Celeste Montalvo Peña, Luisa Guzmán, Armando Espitia, Mayra Sérbulo, Casio Figueroa, Alejandro Porter, with Mayra Batalla and Ángeles Cruz.

Facing El Chapo, a film from Mexico, was released globally on Netflix on August 21, 2026. A federal police officer and his unpredictable veteran partner stop what appears to be a stolen car on a highway in Sinaloa, unaware that the routine stop will put them face to face with one of the most dangerous criminals in the world.

The film is directed by Chava Cartas and written by Bernardo Esquinca, produced by Draco Films, Francisco González Compeán, and Sebastián Jurado. The cast includes Alfonso Herrera, Noé Hernández, Héctor Kotsifakis, Juan Pablo Cruz García, and Paola Fernández.

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