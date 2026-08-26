CALL MY AGENT! THE MOVIE Trailer to Debut Ahead of Netflix Release

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Netflix has released the main trailer of the highly anticipated film based on the beloved series. CALL MY AGENT! THE MOVIE comes to Netflix September 10th.

About Call My Agent! The Movie

Five years after the agency closed its doors, Andréa is finally ready to direct her first feature film. When her lead actor quits and she falls out with her producer, she joins forces with Noémie—now a successful reality TV producer—believing she can easily manipulate her. But as she faces a complete recasting, on-set disasters, and a legal battle threatening the custody of her daughter, everything begins to unravel. One by one, the former ASK colleagues converge on this high-tension film set. Each arrives with their own role, their ego, and a fair share of old grudges—little do they know what this reunion truly has in store for them.

Directed by: Emilie Noblet

Written by: Fanny Herrero, Lison Daniel

Produced by: Mediawan - Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Production

With the participation of: France Télévisions

Cast: Camille Cottin, Laure Calamy, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Nicolas Maury, Fanny Sidney, Liliane Rovère, Laetitia Casta, Vincent Macaigne, Ophélia Kolb, Anne Marivin et Laurent Lafitte.

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