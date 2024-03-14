Buffalo 8 Acquires Jane Spencer's SOUTH OF HOPE STREET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buffalo 8 has acquired North American rights to South of Hope Street, director Jane Spencer's new sci-fi allegorical film, starring Tanna Frederick, Judd Nelson, Billy Baldwin, Angelo Boffa and including Patricia Sluka, Egyptian star Asser Yassin, Michael Madsen, Craig Conway, Meredith Ostrom, Pascal Ulli, and Jack McEvoy. The film is slated for both theatrical release and available on demand on Amazon Prime on April 19th.

Written and directed by Spencer, and produced by Ward 9 Productions and Carm One Productions, South of Hope Street is a dystopian sci fi Impact film that tells of a mysterious event in the sky. Only a young woman and her alienated friends try to call attention to it - but they are voiceless misfits. As the sky gets stranger above, it becomes more fascist below, until, suddenly, the powers-that-be build a "wall" to cover the mystery of the sky...

The film has retro music alluding to a 'time of rebellion' by Donovan, Laura Nyro, an original score by Marc Holthuizen and award-winning composer Marcel Vaid, and is edited by Patricia Rommel ('The Lives of Others'). Executive Producers include Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Remo Muggli, Steven Adams of AltaGlobalMedia and MAD Solutions.

South of Hope Street will have a Red-Carpet Premiere at the Westwood Bruin April 18th at 7PM, followed by a Q & A with the filmmakers and cast. The screening is being sponsored by LA Femme International Film Festival, the Swiss Film Fund, and Carm One Productions.

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Nikki Stier Justice of Buffalo 8 and Jason Ingber via Ward 9 Productions' Marc Holthuizen and Producer Angelo Boffa.