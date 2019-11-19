Bron Studios To Produce Subversive Thriller THE QUENCH

BRON Studios, along with producer Michael Angelo Covino, are set to produce the coming-of-age thriller THE QUENCH. The film will be directed by Amman Abbasi (Dayveon) who has revised an original screenplay by Kyle Marvin (The Climb). BRON's Aaron L. Gilbert and Anjay Nagpal are executive producers and Solome Williams will oversee development. Nagpal and Covino previously worked together on KICKS for Focus Features, which Covino produced. THE QUENCH is currently casting.



Michael Covino and Kyle Marvin will be producing through their production company Watch This Ready, whose film The Climb premiered in Cannes' Un Certain Regard in 2019 and was awarded a Jury Prize. The Climb will be released by Sony Pictures Classics early next year. Amman Abbasi was named as one of Filmmaker Magazine's "25 New Faces of Independent Film," and has been nominated for two INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS including the "Someone To Watch" Award for his previous film, the critically acclaimed Dayveon, that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was an official selection of the Berlin Film Festival. Revisions to the script were completed by Abbasi, who's unique vision and experience as the child of Pakistani immigrants gave him a clear understanding of the film's protagonist.



THE QUENCH follows Tai, a Vietnamese-American teen, who is placed in a rural town after a harrowing encounter with a foster father. His new foster parents provide a nurturing but reclusive lifestyle. The husband Peter, a knife maker by trade, introduces Tai to the craft but as Tai is groomed into a more refined version of himself, being drawn out and shaped by Peter, he quickly discovers the true dangers of becoming the knife maker's protégé.



"We could not be more excited to work with Amman. His ability to expertly capture the complex human experience is evident in Dayveon and we look forward to seeing how he will bring Kyle Marvin's multifaceted and emotional characters to life," said Anjay Nagpal.



"We feel honored to be working BRON on this film. Aaron, Anjay and the entire BRON team continue to champion bold storytelling and ambitious filmmakers like Amman. They're truly great partners," said Mike Covino.





