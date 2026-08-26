Brittany Broski and Caleb Hearon Talk Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2

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Brittany Broski and Caleb Hearon sat down for a joint interview on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to discuss their recent brushes with major Hollywood names, including experiences working with Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon. The conversation gave viewers a look at how the two performers, known for their online comedy work, are navigating bigger projects.

During the appearance, Broski spoke about creating her YouTube series Royal Court, while Hearon discussed starring in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The pairing allowed both guests to compare notes on moving between internet-based content and larger entertainment projects, with Hathaway and Damon serving as touchstones for their recent experiences.

Hathaway and Damon have both been the subject of separate Late Night coverage recently, having appeared alongside Jon Bernthal to discuss filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

The segment kept its focus on the specifics of each guest's recent work, with Broski and Hearon trading stories about their respective projects throughout the conversation.

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