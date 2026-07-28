Brittany Broski Breaks Down Her Matt Damon Interview on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

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Brittany Broski stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to talk about interviewing Matt Damon, an encounter she described as unlike any other conversation she has had with a major Hollywood star. Broski walked host Seth Meyers through what made the sit-down with Damon stand out, touching on the broader collision of internet culture and traditional Hollywood that defines much of her current work.

Broski has built her public profile through online platforms, and appearances on NBC's late-night lineup have become part of how she introduces her expanding slate of work to television audiences. During the conversation, she also discussed her podcast, The Broski Report, and her YouTube series Royal Court, giving Meyers and viewers a sense of the range of projects she juggles across formats.

She also brought up her interview with Anne Hathaway, another name she has added to a growing list of CELEBRITY CONVERSATIONS that blend her internet-native style with mainstream entertainment coverage. The appearance gave Broski room to explain how she approaches these interviews differently than traditional press outlets.

Broski previously appeared on the program to discuss the thinking behind Royal Court, detailing the ideas that shaped the project in her own words. That conversation, covered in a previous BroadwayWorld story, offered additional context on how she frames her creative output for wider audiences.

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