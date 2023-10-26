BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content

As the official streaming home of BravoCon 2023, Peacock is giving its subscribers an inside look at BravoCon’s most in-demand panels, tea-spilling talent interviews, star-studded segments and the best of all things BravoCon, beginning Friday, Nov. 3 with new content being added through Friday, Nov. 10.

Check out the BravoCon hub on Peacock here.

Peacock exclusives include BravoCon’s highly anticipated panels featuring the casts of Emmy Award-nominated “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and BravoCon’s first shoppable panel, “Bravolebrity Shop-Off” a one-stop shop featuring some of Bravo’s top business mavens pitching their most beloved products.

During the Shop-Off, viewers at home will have the chance to purchase the products featured via a QR code that will be displayed on screen. All three panels will be available to stream shortly after their BravoCon debut, only on Peacock.

Throughout the entire weekend, Peacock will stream same-day content from BravoCon’s Bravoverse Live Stage featuring interviews with Bravo’s must buzzworthy stars, straight from the heart of BravoCon.

All five episodes of “BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen!” will premiere on Bravo beginning Sunday, Nov. 5 and then stream next day on Peacock beginning Monday, Nov. 6.

In the days following BravoCon, Peacock subscribers will be able to stream must-see panels that include cast members from “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy,” “Summer House,” “Below Deck,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Southern Charm” and more.

BravoCon 2023 takes place Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas with more than 165 Bravolebrities attending. More information on the event can be found here.

Peacock is the official streaming home of Bravo with all Bravo series available to stream next-day, MAKING IT the perfect place for fans to catch up on all of their favorite Bravo shows in the lead-up to BravoCon 2023.