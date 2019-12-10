Bravo Renews WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN Through 2021

Bravo Media has extended Emmy™ Award-nominated "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" through 2021. It was announced today by Frances Berwick, President, Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. As host and executive producer of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Andy continues to go there - challenging both celebrities and Bravolebrities on the most interactive show in late-night television. The series has been the only live show in late-night television for over ten years and consistently makes headlines with bold interviews viewers don't see anywhere else. Because of this, the Bravo Clubhouse has become a nightly destination for some of the biggest names in Pop culture.

This year has been a pivotal one for both Andy and the late-night series. In February, he welcomed his first son, Benjamin Cohen into the world and in June, "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" celebrated its ten-year anniversary. It was recently announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce that Andy would receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and at the first-ever BravoCon in November, "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" hosted the most guests ever in front of 1800 audience members which was the largest in the series' history.

"I keep waiting to stop having fun - or run out of guests, stories or booze; but the party rolls on and I couldn't be more excited!" said host and executive producer Andy Cohen.

Whether "Pleading the Fifth," "Opening The Vault," or taking shots from the shotski, countless memorable moments have been created during the show's ten-year tenure. The series offers fans an unprecedented opportunity to interact with their favorite celebrities in real time whether calling in to ask questions or weighing in via live polls. Guests this winter have included Celine Dion, Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Rowland and Alanis Morissette.

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is the highest-rated late night ad-supported cable talk show in 2019 among F18-49 and F25-54.

In 2018, "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program.





