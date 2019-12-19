Bravo Announces MARRIED TO MEDICINE Season 7 Reunion

Bravo's "Married to Medicine" season seven three-part reunion hosted by Andy Cohen gets fiery with the two-part premiere on Sunday, December 29 at 9pm and 10PM ET/PT followed by the epic part-three conclusion on Sunday, January 5 at 9pm. Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Mariah Huq and new friend, Buffie Purselle will bare their bold and honest feelings as they relive this season's biggest moments.

For a sneak peek of the reunion, please visit: https://www.bravotv.com/married-to-medicine/season-7/videos/the-married-to-medicine-season-7-reunion-trailer

Part 1: Sunday, December 29 at 9PM ET/PT

· The reunion stage gets tense when Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone's longtime friendship takes an unexpected turn.

· Buffie shares major news about her journey to motherhood.

· Dr. Jackie and Buffie's season long rift comes to a head.

Part 2: Sunday, December 29 at 10PM ET/PT

· Things get hot when Dr. Simone and Dr. Heavenly's feud hits a dramatic point.

· Quad finds out a shocking revelation about her ex, Dr. Greg.

· The husbands hit the stage for a candid conversation about this past season with Andy Cohen.

Part 3: Sunday, January 5 at 9PM ET/PT

· The couples come together to hash out their differences with others.

· Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Simone's war of words continues backstage, and causes an uproar.

· Dr. Damon comes clean about what happened at the Mexican gentleman's club.

· Viewers will also catch a glimpse of "Married to Medicine Los Angeles" which will return to Bravo in spring 2020.

"Married to Medicine" is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Mariah Huq, Darren Ward and James Smith-Hill serving as Executive Producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories